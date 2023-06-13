ORWELL — The 13-year academic journey for Northeast Bradford students concluded Saturday with the high school commencement inside the school’s gymnasium.
Northeast Bradford High School’s Class of 2023 included 50 graduates total. Seniors were decked out in their caps and gowns inside a packed venue of families cheering them on. Laughter, excitement and even a few tears were on display and provided energy and emotion.
Speeches included an invocation from Thailey Franklin and a benediction from Delaney Carrington. Kayleigh Thoman welcomed attendees and expressed her gratitude towards countless mentors.
“Over the past years, we have grown into mature, young adults with the help and guidance from our family, friends and teachers,” Thoman said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for supporting us and being here to share our last memory at Northeast Bradford.”
Carter Brown said the ceremony was the closing of a major chapter in their lives. Brown thanked parents and teachers for shaping students into the people they are today. He also encouraged his fellow seniors to accomplish their dreams by taking risks and setting goals.
“Now, as you start a new chapter of your life’s story, remember to chase your dreams and never give up,” Brown said. “I once heard the saying, “Every morning when we wake up, we are faced with two choices, we can go back to bed and dream our dreams, or we can wake up and chase those dreams.” I hope that all of you go out into the world and chase your dreams.”
Molly Pifer gave a speech encouraging classmates to live out their dreams, while also making a difference in the world.
“Appreciate what you have in your life now, because one day you might not have it anymore,” Pifer said. “Things can change in an instant, or what seems like one. It is inevitable that in a matter of a few months or years, everyone’s life will look different in some way. Change like this is bittersweet, but it doesn’t have to be. Change will bring you opportunities that you could never dream of and people you never thought you’d meet. It is something that you really should look forward to. But don’t get so caught up in what might happen that you miss what’s right in front of you.”
Pifer will miss the school, its teachers and all of her friends that she made over the years.
“As we think about our shared past with nostalgia and gratitude, and look forward with anticipation to what our futures will bring, we can also be present in this moment,” she said.
Kate O’Connor gave the rope and key speech before presenting the class key to Cayden McPherson, the junior class president. O’Connor received the key as a junior at last year’s commencement. She will cherish memories that include four straight league titles with her basketball team and spending time with close friends.
“The friends and memories I have made at Northeast Bradford will last a lifetime,” O’Connor said. “Our lives are going to change drastically. We are leaving behind everything we’ve ever known. However, I know we are extremely prepared to take on this endeavor. We truly have an amazing, one-of-a-kind community behind us, supporting us in whichever direction we choose to take, whether it be college, trade school, the military, or entering the workforce.”
O’Connor told the Class of 2024 to enjoy every moment of their senior year. She also encouraged them to be good role models for underclassmen through leading by example.
“Carry yourselves with pride, and strive to always follow your moral compass when making decisions. After all, you are now the representatives for our school.”
Will Cooley gave the farewell speech expressing how high school, especially senior year, went by faster than expected. He wished that his classmates will never forget Northeast Bradford and the countless memories made there.
“So I do implore all of you, continue to remember and share the stories that we made together, not just so that they are not forgotten, but also so that we never forget the bonds and friendships we developed together,” Cooley said. “I do truly wish us all the best in our endeavors to come. It has been an amazing, long, painstaking, unforgettable, and oh so very fast six years in this building, but I would not have rather spent it with anyone other than the Class of 2023.”
