ORWELL — The 13-year academic journey for Northeast Bradford students concluded Saturday with the high school commencement inside the school’s gymnasium.

Northeast Bradford High School’s Class of 2023 included 50 graduates total. Seniors were decked out in their caps and gowns inside a packed venue of families cheering them on. Laughter, excitement and even a few tears were on display and provided energy and emotion.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.