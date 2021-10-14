Northeast Bradford school board backs down

ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Northeast Bradford Superintendent William Clark originally intended on taking legal action regarding the Pennsylvania mask mandate for schools. However, after advice from the district’s solicitor, the Northeast Bradford School District is no longer seeking to take legal action at the moment, Clark reported during Monday’s school board meeting.
Jessica Zink, a parent of two Northeast Bradford students, voiced her displeasure with the school board standing by the mandate to wear masks.
“You as board members have the power to make the best decisions for our communities and our children,” Zink said. “When you decided to follow the mask mandates and not give parents the choice, you took the power you had and handed it right back to the higher ups.”
In an update to the Pennsylvania state mask mandate for schools, all school districts are now required to report contract tracing numbers.
“The state is now requiring school districts to carry out contract tracing and every Friday beginning this Friday we file a report with the number of cases within our system,” Clark said. “The Department of Health then decides who would be a close contact and who wouldn’t be.”
Clark went on to reiterate that as for the rest of the policies included in the mandate, the Northeast Bradford School District will abide by all safety recommendations and masks will be required at all times on school grounds.
