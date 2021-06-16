Northeast Bradford School Board passes budget

ORWELL — The Northeast Bradford School Board passed its 2021-2022 budget Monday.
One of the biggest takeaways from the proposed budget was there will be no tax increase for the second straight year. The real estate tax remains at 39.5% and the earned income tax at 1%.
Expenditures are 4% higher in the 2021-2022 budget compared to the current budget. The total spending for the 2021-2022 school year was $16,119,083.
The revenue for the 2020-2021 school year was $15,837,583, creating a budget deficit of $282,000. Revenues in the 2021-2022 spending plan are budgeted 5% higher.
After paying off the $282,000 deficit with the fund balance, the fund balance stands at $4,614,000 heading into the upcoming school year.
Northeast Bradford Superintendant William Clark was satisfied with the passing of the budget and believes it sets up the school district nicely for the upcoming school year.
“I think it answers the needs of our school system and our community to recover from the inconsistencies of the last year and a half for our kids,” Clark said. “I think it also addresses many of the concerns we have coming into next school year.”
One of the biggest concerns discussed in the meeting was the aging infrastructure of the school buildings, and Clark alluded that it has been around 30 years since any major changes have been made.
“We approved to move forward with the design phase of a building project our district has been in much need of,” he said. “The design phase is just about brining in Hunt Engineering firm to help us prioritize our greatest needs so we did a survey a few years ago to find out our greatest infrastructure throughout our school system.”
Clark emphasized how difficult it was creating the budget in light of the turbulent and unpredictable school year during a pandemic.
“Just because of all the unknowns you are trying to put a budget together with things you are not sure you are even going to need to address,” Clark said. “As you build the budget, you look at needs for your schools and your kids and you keep that in your sights and you provide your staff with the tools to create a safe and nurturing environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.