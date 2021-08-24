ROME — The first day of in-person classes kicked off for students for the 2021-2022 school year in the Northeast Bradford School District on Monday.
Superintendent William Clark said he was happy with how the first day went and thought it was a great step forward for the school year.
“I think the kids were excited to be back in school and have a daily routine again,” said Clark.
When it comes to COVID-19 prevention and safety, Clark stated that the school district staff will recommend that students wear masks.
“We had a few students and staff wear masks today, but it’s up to the individual families,” he said.
Clark stated that while some parents and teachers are nervous about a potential COVID-19 resurgence, he remains hopeful that schools will remain open and won’t return to virtual learning.
“It’s a way to supplement education, but I don’t believe virtual learning is the best way to educate kids,” he said. “If we can keep our doors open, that is our intention and desire.”
All extracurricular activities will return this year and one program that he was excited to promote was the drone program that the school district provides.
“We are in the second year of our drone program where students can get their FAA license and credentials in drone operations,” he said. “We already have one student who passed the FAA test.”
He stated that drone pilots are a rising profession in the country, so the school is already preparing students for an in-demand work field.
The drone program is aimed for students in grades 10-12, but it is also promoted to elementary school students in an effort to peak their interest.
All sports activities will also make a return to the school district and students are already practicing for upcoming games this fall.
“We are hoping to have athletics and the rest of our normal school functions that people can expect and anticipate,” he said.
