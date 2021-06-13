ROME — Northeast Bradford High School conducted their senior graduation ceremony in the high school auditorium on Saturday.
The graduating class consisted of 45 seniors.
The ceremony started with seniors walking onto the stage one by one as excited family members cheered and took pictures.
After the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, graduating senior Ashley Davenport conducted an opening prayer.
Paige Howell gave a speech welcoming everyone to the commencement.
“We have gathered here today to celebrate the graduating seniors that have made it through the 13 year journey and are now sitting in front of you,” she said. “After today we will each be embarking on a new journey whether that be entering the workforce, joining the military, or furthering our education.”
William Clark, the superintendent of Northeast Bradford County, gave a speech with the theme of tomorrow with hope that students appreciate time.
“There will never be a moment in your life that will be more precious than the one you are living in,” he said.
Clark wished for the students to never have regrets and have the courage to do what they want.
“Every journey starts with a step, that courageous act of moving forward not knowing what tomorrow will bring only knowing that you will be further along than you are right now,” he said.
Lauryn Jones spoke on the memories of high school and how much they have all been through over the years.
“I am certain that we the class of 2021 are prepared for these challenges based on the many we have overcome already,” she said.
She spoke of how moments like the loss of a beloved teacher and COVID-19 shutdowns and cancellations had an impact.
“Our time together has come to a close; however, over the past thirteen years, we have developed character, fortitude, courage, dignity, and perseverance,” she said. “These qualities will guide us as we begin our future endeavors.”
She also spoke of how sad it was too leave yet still looking forward to graduation.
“It is difficult to imagine that we will no longer be racing each other to the lunch line or seeing who can be first out of the parking lot after school,” she said.
Dan Williams gave a speech on the importance of cherishing the present moment.
“What a long strange trip it has been, but finally we have made it,” said Williams.
Despite experiencing a unique high school career due to the pandemic, Williams was optimistic for the futures of his classmates.
“We are fortunate to live in a time and place of great opportunity and possibility,” he said. “What you do tomorrow is limited only by your imagination and ingenuity.”
He said that while it’s important to look towards the future, he hopes classmates take time to appreciate the present because high school went by quickly.
“As we bid adieu to our childhood, I urge you to pursue your passion, strive each day to do what you love and what brings meaning to your life,” he said.
Kieran Hallett gave a speech on the impact of time on our lives.
“When people believe either life is moving too quickly or too slowly, they are either forgetting important memories, or focusing on the present and future too much,” he said.
He noted how graduating was a big change in their lives and how bittersweet it was that high school was ending.
Hallett hoped classmates never forget the experiences they all shared together throughout their lives and high school years.
“Everyone has the potential to do something great, as long as we are not changing who we are completely, but instead trying our best to improve upon ourselves.”
An important part of the ceremony consisted of Kenric Ricci, the 2021 class president, giving a ceremonial key to Maisie Neuber, the 2022 class president as a symbol for passing seniority to the next class.
The ceremony also consisted of the passing of the rope where seniors on the stage passed down a rope with flower ornaments down to a line of juniors below them that the juniors the placed at their own feet.
The ceremony showcased a slideshow showing the graduates’ childhood photos alongside their current photos.
The event ended with students and family members leaving the auditorium to take photos together on the high school track and field.
