ROME — A Northeast Bradford High School student will serve as a yearlong conservation ambassador as part of a statewide conservation program.

Norman Strauss, 16, took part in the Wildlife Leadership Academy around mid-June and studied fishing and water conservation there. The academy provides different courses throughout the year at Lock Haven, near State College, Pa. Various courses are dedicated to learning about specific wildlife such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bears, bass and brook trout, according to its website.

