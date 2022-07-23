ROME — A Northeast Bradford High School student will serve as a yearlong conservation ambassador as part of a statewide conservation program.
Norman Strauss, 16, took part in the Wildlife Leadership Academy around mid-June and studied fishing and water conservation there. The academy provides different courses throughout the year at Lock Haven, near State College, Pa. Various courses are dedicated to learning about specific wildlife such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bears, bass and brook trout, according to its website.
“The program is designed to teach high school age students about conservation and protecting the environment. It also teaches them a lot of leadership skills as well,” Strauss said.
The academy is a nonprofit with the mission “to engage and empower high school age youth to become conservation ambassadors to ensure a sustained wildlife, fisheries and natural resource legacy for future generations,” the website adds.
“It was a really good experience because I learned a lot from it,” Strauss said. “Demonstrators showed us electrofishing where they place probes into the water and put an electric current through it. That brings the fish up to the top of the water, which was interesting to see.”
It all started when he was nominated by his high school biology teacher to go into the program, according to Kerri Strauss, Norman’s mother. Once nominated, students can apply and be selected after the application process is complete. Organizers selects 20 students per week to go to the academy over the summer.
Now that he has finished his course, he will be one of the nonprofit’s Wildlife Conservation Ambassadors until he returns to the academy next year.
“I am required to do outreach and the more of it that I do, I can rack up points,” he said. “If an ambassador is one of the top earners for points, they have an opportunity to go back next year as an assistant team leader, so there are opportunities to branch out from it.”
This summer, he plans to be a mentor by taking his brother, neighbors and other younger people out fishing and teach them the things that he learned at the academy. He will also complete tasks such as trash cleanups and speaking to media outlets to spread the word on why conservation is important.
“This is a really great resource that students can get into, so I highly recommend it,” he said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
