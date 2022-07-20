Northeast Bradford student organizes upcoming blood drive in Rome

ROME — A Northeast Bradford freshman has organized an upcoming blood drive in Rome to help combat the national blood shortage.
Cody Strauss, 14, will host the blood drive for the American Red Cross at Rome Presbyterian Church located at 939 Main Street. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Strauss stated that he was inspired to host his own event after seeing multiple family members conduct similar events in the past.
“It was a good thing that I figured I could do to give back to the community,” he said. “My mom, dad and brother always do blood drives and donate, so I figured that I would too.”
He acknowledged that there aren’t many 14-year-olds out there hosting their own blood drives. However, he hopes that his unique undertaking can inspire others to take action.
“There is a big need for blood drives,” he said. “Anyone can do it. It’s a really good way to give back because there is a big demand for blood and not many people donate.”
The American Red Cross is currently facing a national blood crisis that has been ongoing since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The crisis is the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, Red Cross officials stated in January. The pandemic contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.
The blood drive will give out water, soda and food consisting of baked goods for donors to replenish themselves after giving blood, according to Strauss. Dandy will donate two sheet pizzas at the event as well.
Anyone interested in donating blood at the event can visit redcrossblood.org/give and enter zip code 18837 to find the church’s location and information. Appointments are needed and can be scheduled online or call 1-800-RED CROSS. People can sign up at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=RomePC.
