Northeast Bradford student plans new blood drive in Rome

ROME — A Northeast Bradford student will host his second blood drive in Rome to help hospital patients during the holiday season.
Cody Strauss is organizing a new blood drive on Friday, Dec. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rome Presbyterian Church at 939 Main Street. He has partnered with the American Red Cross for the drive.
Strauss hosted his first blood drive at the same location on Aug. 10. He previously stated that he was inspired to host one after his family members organized past community events.
“It was a good thing that I figured I could do to give back to the community,” Strauss stated in July.
The blood drive is part of the American Red Cross’ efforts to increase blood donations during the holiday season.
“As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays,” according to Red Cross representative Lisa Landis.
Travel, seasonal illness and the weather are the big three factors that disrupt blood donations during the holidays, Landis stated.
The event is also part of the continuing efforts to combat the national blood shortage that has impacted the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The pandemic contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges, according to the American Red Cross.
People can also visit redcrossblood.org/give and enter zip code 18837 to find the church’s location and information. Appointments are needed and can be scheduled online or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.