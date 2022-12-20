Northeast Bradford student plans new blood drive in Rome

Cody Strauss will host his second blood drive at Rome Presbyterian Church on Friday, Dec. 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

 Review File Photo

ROME — A Northeast Bradford student will host his second blood drive in Rome to help hospital patients during the holiday season.

Cody Strauss is organizing a new blood drive on Friday, Dec. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rome Presbyterian Church at 939 Main Street. He has partnered with the American Red Cross for the drive.

