Northeast Bradford student’s blood drive collects 31 units of blood

ROME — A recent blood drive that was organized by a Northeast Bradford student brought in significant donations from community members.
There were 31 units of blood collected at Cody Strauss’ blood drive on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Rome Presbyterian Church.
Strauss served as the volunteer blood drive coordinator and was busy presiding over the event’s activities. He even loaded up the donations onto an American Red Cross truck to get it ready for transport.
“[Strauss] wishes to thank the community for their generosity in giving over the holiday season,” stated Kerri Strauss, Cody’s mother.
The recent blood drive was Strauss’ second one that he hosted at the church in 2022. The first blood drive took place on Aug. 10 as part of Strauss’ wish to give back to his local community.
He has partnered with the American Red Cross for both blood drives, which was part of the nonprofit’s initiative to increase blood donations during the holiday season.
The Red Cross seeks to combat the national blood shortage in the U.S. that has been ongoing since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The pandemic contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges, according to the American Red Cross.
For more information about the American Red Cross and its blood drives, visit its website, redcross.org.
