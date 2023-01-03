Northeast Bradford student’s blood drive collects 31 units of blood

Pictured is Cody Strauss loading donations from the blood drive on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Rome Presbyterian Church. He served as the volunteer blood drive coordinator for the event.

 Photo Provided

ROME — A recent blood drive that was organized by a Northeast Bradford student brought in significant donations from community members.

There were 31 units of blood collected at Cody Strauss’ blood drive on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Rome Presbyterian Church.

