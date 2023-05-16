TOWANDA — It was a perfect day to go to the park, explore wildlife habitats, and even get in the river, and the biology class of Deanna Lamphere-Johnson was going to take full advantage of the opportunity.

The students clambered onto a bus and took the trip to Riverside Park in Towanda to a field day Lamphere-Johnson had planned. Field stations throughout the park were crewed by volunteers from organizations such as the Penn State Master Gardeners, PA Fish and Boat Commission, and Mansfield University, among others.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.