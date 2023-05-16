TOWANDA — It was a perfect day to go to the park, explore wildlife habitats, and even get in the river, and the biology class of Deanna Lamphere-Johnson was going to take full advantage of the opportunity.
The students clambered onto a bus and took the trip to Riverside Park in Towanda to a field day Lamphere-Johnson had planned. Field stations throughout the park were crewed by volunteers from organizations such as the Penn State Master Gardeners, PA Fish and Boat Commission, and Mansfield University, among others.
The students, a collection of 9th and 10th grade biology students from Northeast Bradford Jr./Sr. High School, were capping off a lesson on the environment featuring the American Eel. Part of the lesson involved raising and caring for juvenile eels in their classroom, which they would get to release into the Susquehanna River that day.
Students spent the day going between stations learning different ecological concepts. They had the opportunity to identify trees and stream macroinvertebrates.
Members of the Bradford County Conservation District were on hand to demonstrate their underwater drone for students in the waters of the river.
One student, Sophia Tice, said her favorite station was hosted by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. The SRBC had brought their electro-fishing boat, stunning and netting fish before bringing them ashore in a live well to teach the students fish identification.
“It was neat, it was a new concept I’ve never seen before,” remarked Tice.
Nearly every student said they learned something new and interesting at the field day. One student highlighted the importance of the American eel and its roll as a top predator in the ecosystem and its roll in mussel reproduction.
“The American eel numbers have been affected by pollution, and dams disrupt their reproductive cycle,” Lamphere-Johnson explained.
In a reverse of salmon, American eels are born in the Atlantic Ocean before traveling up rivers on the east coast to mature upstream. This upstream travel helps facilitate the reproductive cycle of american mussels as well.
Participants broke for lunch at the park pavilion with everyone, volunteers and students alike, feasting on sandwiches, chips, juice and water before returning to finish out the day. They would return home having learned about the natural environment and one of Pennsylvania’s more underrated aquatic creatures.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.