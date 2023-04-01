ROME — A local veterans organization recently honored Vietnam War veterans for their service with a big celebration and dinner.
The Northeast Bradford VFW Post 6824 hosted its second annual Vietnam Veterans Day on Wednesday. The event commemorated National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is observed every year on March 29 to honor those who fought in the conflict.
“We honor all those who bravely served in the Vietnam War and who sacrificed, as did their families and caregivers,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.
Veteran Stuart Brink hosted the Rome area event that included over 30 veterans and guests. They were treated to a free barbecue-style dinner from Big Papa P’s BBQ, while Millers Sweet Shop offered desserts. The VFW Auxiliary provided all the side dishes.
A briefing of VA benefits was done by the Bradford County Veterans services, and a poem was read by Veteran Jack Hartzell. Attendees also showcased their memorabilia and photographs from their time in the service.
