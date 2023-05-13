ORWELL TOWNSHIP – In addition to the budget, superintendent approval and other items, business at the May and other recent Northeast school board meetings have included:
- Student Celebrations: In the portion of the March meeting highlighting student activities and projects, Molly Borick and Kristen Davis discussed what they see as a need to improve plant life along the creek by the baseball field. In April, music teacher Jeanette Davis and first-graders performed a number from their show “Barnyard Moosical.”
- Retirements: The retirements of elementary school teachers Deborah Philippi and Christine Bedford, elementary/high school art teacher John Pilvelis and custodial employee Paul Carrington were approved.
- The Nutrition Group: Katie Galinsky of The Nutrition Group visited and discussed district meal plans. The coming year’s budget is expected to see a loss of $65,046.05, the minutes noted. “The budget includes the district opting into CEP for the elementary,” the minutes later read. “The high school will remain paid, free and reduced status for the 2023-2024 school year.”
- Erosion and drainage: The board approved $7,938.32 for fabric and rock from K&K Snyder Excavating to stabilize a bank near the elementary school, and by a 5-2 vote, with two members absent, it voted to spend $9,693.20 for a drainage ditch and other materials, also from K&K, to prepare for the new elementary playground.
- Roofing: The board approved a proposal from RoofConnect to replace the high school gym/cafeteria roof for $395,233.
- Field trip: The board approved an overnight field trip for gifted students to Arlington, Va., for April 21-23.
- Substitutes hired were: Maja Susanj, Rachel Murphy and Kara Walter, teachers; Stacey Lykens, substitute nurse; and Emily Susanj, substitute aide.
- Supplemental contracts, volunteers and resignation: Those hired under supplemental contracts were: Scott Merritt, boys’ soccer head coach; Joel Howland, boys’ soccer assistant coach; Vanessa Perez, volleyball head coach; Barbara Susanj, volleyball assistant coach; Adam Russell, cross country head coach; Julie Martin, cross country assistant coach; Joshua Thoman, girls’ soccer head coach; Michele Cowles, girls’ soccer assistant coach; 32 people for various CCLC positions; and Sue Middaugh, Rayla Middendorf and Kimberly Wilks, ESY positions. Fourteen volunteers were approved for various positions. SaVannah Gardner resigned as junior high volleyball coach.
- Dr. Nicole LaBarre, elementary principal, reported on that school’s Calming Room, an area designed to help students going through emotional issues who “need a little space and a place to go to calm down,” to be in a better frame of mind to learn.
- Director of Student Services Colleen Cobb reported on the recent Early Intervention evaluation and Special Education audit. She said the auditor called theirs the best audit he had done in three years and a “gem in the rough.” Cobb praised staff member Deb Neville for her help with the program.
- The initial HVAC bids received for the high school’s renovation project were rejected. The board will invite new bids.
- The directors also unanimously rejected a non-medical leave of absence for an unnamed employee, who had planned to finish student teaching at another location. They had no applicants to fill that position and would have needed to use day-to-day substitutes.
- Member Lou Ugliuzza was elected board treasurer.
- Books: In the April meeting, the board approved proposed seventh- and eighth-grade novels, with Dr. David Martin voting “no.” In the May meeting, board member Ben Miller expressed concerns about a certain book available to elementary students. Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes said that issue would be examined.
- The board approved participating in the International Student Exchange program, which potentially could bring a foreign student to Northeast for the next school year. Martin voted against it, saying he would like more information.
- Visitors’ comments: In March, three visitors spoke: Joshua Hottle, on an RTK request; Connie Kuhlman, Agriculture Awareness/National Agriculture Week; and Dean Jackson, ag and FFA. In April, visitors speaking were: Marina Scheithauer, on International Student Exchange, and Fay Brink, the drainage work.
- Schedule: Students’ last day will be June 8 and teachers’, June 9. Graduation is at 10 a.m. June 10.
