Northeast eyeing new playground, discusses building project

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Budding young engineers and actual ones were special guests at the January meeting of the Northeast Bradford School Board.
The younger ones were fifth-grade STEM students, who on Monday presented models of what they’d like their future new playground to look like. The current builders, from Hunt Engineers/LeChase, visited to discuss costs for the upcoming high school building project.
Carol Heath — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math teacher – presented the youngsters during the “Student Celebration” portion of the meeting, which highlights recent student projects and accomplishments. She explained they had been challenged to use a $300,000 budget to design a playground, going online and developing spreadsheets in the process. They brought models to the meeting, and all present took a few minutes to walk around the room looking at them.
The three-dimensional, poster board-sized models included materials like popsicle sticks, construction paper, straws, aluminum foil and masking tape. They were fashioned into things such as model football fields with goalposts, swings, a basketball court, a slide and more.
STEM students attending the presentation included: Nolan Ferguson, Caleb Eastabrook, Colton Wilks, Xavier Castros, Addy Burgert, Eli Fick, OnaLeigh Gardner, Emilie Maynard, Trinity Fick and Wyatt Borick.
You “definitely did your homework on these things,” Board President Peggy Hughes said, complimenting the students. She thanked them for their efforts and parents for bringing them.
Northeast actually is planning a playground project and is seeking input for it. Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes later praised the students’ models and said the board will be looking at plans for the facility, expected to include a field area; basketball courts; and a contained playground, such as swings and climbing equipment.
Business Manager Missy Boardman noted she hopes to bring financial information on the project to the February meeting.
After the playground presentation, Russ Robinson of LeChase and Mike Jones of Hunt showed charts of detailed information on costs for various options in the high school project.
Robinson explained the overall project has a base bid of $3.52 million. Several alternates would be possible, too, including renovations of the science rooms, $1.162 million; locker rooms, $1.176 million; toilet rooms, $27,000 to $58,000; stage control valve, $55,000; and Univent system, $1.2 million. Three potential outdoor site projects are also included: work in the front loop, loading area and bridge-bus parking lot, all covered under the last building project.
During board discussion of the project, Acting Superintendent Michael Pawlik said the board will need to decide if it wants to aim for a smaller project or borrow money for a larger one. “Where do you see priorities that you want us to look at?”
Business Manager Missy Boardman noted the school has $1.5 million in the general budget and $500,000 in the capital reserve fund to put toward the work, and the 2019 biomass facility bond will be paid off in 2027.
“Financially, I don’t think we can go into more debt,” board member Ben Miller remarked.
Building and Ground Supervisor Michael Cragle pointed out the actual high school structure is in good shape. “The main bones are pretty solid,” he stated.
“And so that’s really a testament to the kids,” Pawlik commented. He said the facilities committee will work on the project, and Boardman will present more numbers.
Among other business:
- Elementary Principal Dr. Nicole LaBarre introduced Colleen Cobb, the new director of student services. Cobb later reported on several of her projects, including early-intervention meetings for kindergarten students, a special-education survey for parents and staff, and class observations. She reported the district has 142 special-education students.
- In personnel items, the board approved hiring Andrew Stegner, for maintenance; Kimberly Wilks, substitute teacher; Callie Cragle, substitute aide; Michelle Haight and Callie Cragle, CCLC aides; Vanessa Perez, CCLC teacher; Stanley Siberski, softball assistant coach; Lydia Werner, track and field assistant coach; and Sandra Castro and Elwood Vaughn, substitute van drivers.
- The board approved the Charter School Reform Resolution, with Miller commenting he thought more focus should be put on other issues, such as test scores. Pawlik noted he, too, sees inconsistencies in the matter.
