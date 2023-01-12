Northeast eyeing new playground, discusses building project

Northeast student Caleb Eastabrook shows Dr. Nicole LaBarre, elementary principal, center, and Sharon Goble, school board secretary, the playground model he worked on at the recent board meeting.

 Review Photo/NANCY SHARER

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Budding young engineers and actual ones were special guests at the January meeting of the Northeast Bradford School Board.

The younger ones were fifth-grade STEM students, who on Monday presented models of what they’d like their future new playground to look like. The current builders, from Hunt Engineers/LeChase, visited to discuss costs for the upcoming high school building project.