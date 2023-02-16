ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Farming was a major topic at the recent Northeast Bradford School Board meeting, as a number of visitors came to share concerns over the district’s agriculture and FFA programs.
One of their major concerns was what they see as a lack of financial support for those areas. Administrators, though, contended they are supportive of agriculture education in the school. Around two dozen guests attended, most of them apparently there due to the topic.
FFA, according to www.ffa.org, is an “intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education.” Those components, it explains, are class and lab instruction; work-based, ag experience programs; and student organizations including FFA.
During the Visitor Comment segment at the end of the Monday-night meeting, five guests spoke on the topic, sharing concerns on specific matters as well as telling of the benefits they see ag education offering to students. Many of their remarks were from prepared notes.
One of the first speakers was Abby Evans, a Northeast graduate and former state FFA officer, who said a new teacher in the district had applied for an $8,000 Farm to Table food-growing grant for a beef project and had heard in November it would be given. But as of that morning, she said, the school administration had not agreed to give the program the grant. Evans expressed disappointment “that this is being prolonged” and said she has offered to re-write the grant application. She asked the board to investigate this delay.
(Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes later said the grant has not been accepted yet “as we are looking into other uses.”)
Just before Evans, Josh Hottle stood to speak. A former Northeast student and FFA member, he said he now works a 2,000-acre farm, producing hay and crops. He too shared concerns about large amounts of money he believed is due the ag program but not being received.
“It’s more than just cows, plows and sows. … It showed me who I really was,” he remarked of FFA. It “is so important to these kids.” They are passionate and enjoy learning, he said. In turn, it helps them become leaders and also aids their education and careers. Also, while an FFA member, he met “pretty amazing people.”
Ava Neville, a Northeast senior and third-generation FFA member, said she has even lost scholarship and award opportunities due to these issues of concern.
“And that’s not right,” she declared. “We deserve to be told ‘yes’.”
Describing herself as neither an athlete nor a musician, Neville said that through the ag program “I have grown from being the shy kid in the corner.” She said she’s also seen her brother grow as a student and other students be inspired, thanks to ag education.
“And I want that for everyone, and when we get told ‘no,’ it really saddens us.”
She invited the board and administration to visit ag classes and events and an upcoming FFA Pep Rally and talk to participants. “Our students have a story to tell.”
Jesse Waltmyer, mother of a Northeast student and a Cornell instructor, said the ag program has grown recently from 60 to 160 participants, who all chose to enroll. FFA has good support from the school and community, she added.
She noted active learning is the best kind of education method and likewise shared her concerns about the program’s future.
Visitor Connie Kuhlman, a member of the Northeast Ag Advisory Board, discussed her concerns over students not being able to participate in a livestock judging event due to parent conferences and explained the value of such field trips. Livestock judging, she commented, is about learning life skills and not just judging the animals.
She also offered an apology to Neville, saying she has now lost her opportunity to receive an FFA High Achievement Award.
Guests applauded after each guest’s remarks.
After the visitors’ comments, Acting Superintendent Michael Pawlik responded, thanking them and saying he appreciated their passion. “Your heart is into what you’re doing,” he said.
“The board is absolutely committed” to the program, he stated. The school has doubled the ag teaching staff, he said, and state reimbursement for students in the program does go back into it. “We wish that we could say ‘yes’ to everything,” he commented and explained how funds must be balanced related to attendance in various programs. He also said the school offers more ag field trips now than when former agriculture teacher Brian Pifer was there.
Hottle began to comment on Pawlik’s remarks, but was reminded the Visitor Comment segment was over.
“We try to do our best to balance things out,” Pawlik continued. “Unfortunately ‘yes’ is not going to be said every time.”
Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes read a prepared statement, also thanking everyone who attended and welcoming them to reach out to the administration with concerns. Northeast “supports all the programs that we are currently running,” he said.
He, too, noted that in the past year the district has hired two ag teachers and said it sees the need for field trips and classes for those students. He also commented it understands the importance of funding.
“We are committed to continuing to work with all programs including the ag program.”
Anyone interested in helping that program is welcome to contact the school, he added. Pawlik also noted the public is welcome to call administrators before board meetings.
School Board President Peggy Hughes said the board supports ag education. “We appreciate your passion.”
