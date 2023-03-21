ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Running, squishing, tossing, eating and buying — and maybe a little shivering.
There was plenty to do Saturday at Northeast Bradford High School, as a pair of student groups held a number of different outdoor and indoor activities for the community. The lineup included the annual Pink Panther 5K, an Easter egg hunt, a vendor/craft sale and flea market, a cornhole tournament and refreshments.
The day offered “something for everybody to do,” faculty member and co-organizer Angie Bellinger commented. By combining the events, they were “trying to get more traffic … participation.”
The National Honor Society and Student Government Association worked on the activities, with money raised benefitting a local breast-cancer charity, Feeding America, and the Positive Behaviors and Intervention in Schools program.
The 5K race, held in the morning on the school grounds and track, included 29 runners and raised money for the Traci’s Hope breast cancer support group, based in Apalachin, N.Y. The Honor Society has held the race for 14 years, with proceeds going to Traci’s Hope for 13 of them.
Tim Nowakowski, 37, of Factoryville, Pa., took first place. Though he came a distance to participate, “it wasn’t that bad of a drive,” he said. “I love the sport.”
The competition was good, he said. “It was muddy, but that’s a fun kind of a run.”
Lisa Butler, 61, of Granville Summit was the first female finisher and seventh overall. It was “squishy,” she said, but “it’s all good. It’s great to run with people. … That was the best part.”
The top five finishers were: Nowakowski; Trennon Tewksbury, 16, of Camptown; Ayden Finch, 16, of Rome; Cody Strauss, 14, of Rome; and Tim Lozierre, 16, of Rome.
“They’re going awesome!” Honor Society adviser Sandy Morris said of the activities. “The sun is out!” she declared, and there was no rain. Maybe it was “muddy and yucky” — but after all, it was March.
She estimated the race raised $1,500 for Traci’s Hope.
Bradford County Dairy Princess Rachel Jelliff of Athens provided chocolate milk and other snacks for runners.
The egg hunts were held after the race, with one for kids 6 and under in the track area and the other, for 7- to 12-year-olds, on the softball field.
Inside, the sales were set up in the cafeteria and a nearby hallway, with two dozen or more vendors. Products included jewelry, purses and tote bags, knitted hats and scarves, skin-care products, wooden gifts, cloth animals, sports cards, mugs and much more. Shoppers also could play a basket raffle featuring vendor products
“I sew every day for peace and quiet,” vendor Cindy Goodrich of Owego, N.Y., said as she sat at her table of fabric puppets, dolls and more.
At the next table Goodrich’s daughter Becky Folk of Windham, a Northeast teacher, and granddaughter Emily Tillotson of Marathon, N.Y., sold stained-glass decorations and fabric keychains. Telling about her glasswork, Folk said she “fell in in love with it,” and especially likes her manger scene, and cardinal and cross ornaments.
Down in the gym, bean bags thunk-thunked away at the cornhole tournament, with Team Thetga — Matt and Zach Thetga — eventually claiming the victory. Run by student Carter Brown, the tournament benefited Feeding America and also included a basket raffle. On the gym stage, visitors could buy refreshments and eat at tables.
Bellinger believed the day’s activities all were going well.
