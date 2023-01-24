The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has announced the Northeast Healthcare Industry Partnership will receive $143,289 in grant funding. The Partnership will use funds to convene partners and promote career pathways in healthcare for youth and adults highlighting the necessary skills, knowledge and training needed to have a career in the industry. In addition to career awareness, the partnership will streamline resources to provide work-based opportunities for the emerging workforce and training opportunities for current healthcare workers.
The partnership has brought together leaders in the healthcare field representing hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies and personal care facilities across nine counties in the northeast. This is the second round of funding for the current partnership. “The first round of funding was used to convene leadership and to identify priorities which we have done through surveying the industry and having roundtable discussions. This second round of funds will provide us the means to implement innovative solutions to accomplish goals of the partnership,” Melissa Fleming, Workforce Director, NTRPDC, stated.
