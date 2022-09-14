ORWELL TOWNSHIP – School meals and new facilities were two of the main topics at the recent Northeast Bradford School Board meeting, as a new year began.
Special guests Katie Galinsky of The Nutrition Group and Leanne Young, newly hired food and nutrition director, gave a presentation Monday night on the district’s meal services. Based in Irwin, Pa., “The Nutrition Group offers extensive experience in food service and facilities management,” according to its website. Assisted by Young, Galinsky gave a visual presentation highlighting recent activities and changes.
It’s “a new, exciting year,” Galinsky began. Highlights of her presentation included:
- A seminar over the summer for management and Professional Development Day, which all Northeast food staff attended.
- New recipes including those for whole-muscle chicken, paninis, flatbread and yogurt parfaits. “They’re just a really, really nice product,” she commented.
- The Everyday Nutrition Program, to teach good eating habits to elementary students. Various foods will be presented in displays in the cafeteria, teaching the youngsters about things like fruits, the importance of eating breakfast and savoring vegetables and urging them to try new foods. The program will start in October.
- Special events at Northeast to welcome staff back for the new year.
- New Transitional Standards: Some food regulations have been relaxed, including certain uses of 1 percent milk as opposed to fat-free and 80 percent whole grain as opposed to 100 percent now being acceptable, and waiving of some sodium restrictions.
- Funding: Calling it “exciting news, very exciting news,” Galinsky explained the Keep Kids Fed Act, which provides new government reimbursements such as 15 cents per breakfast and 40 cents per lunch, which will mean about $76,000 worth of money coming back to Northeast. She also noted Gov. Tom Wolfe recently announced universal free breakfasts to all students and schools based on those reimbursement rates, with this also taking effect in high schools beginning Oct. 1. She also discussed free and reduced-meal eligibility.
- Work opportunities in school cafeterias for interested students.
“We’re excited to be back!” she concluded.
Later in the meeting, the board hired Michael Pawlik, on a per diem rate, as acting superintendent. Matt Holmes, former Northeast High School principal, recently was hired as administrator-in-charge, to officially become permanent superintendent after he completes college requirements; Pawlik will officially have the title of “acting superintendent” until Holmes takes over. Dr. Thomas Scholvin had recently held the position of acting superintendent.
The board also recently hired Amy Brown as high school principal, to fill the position left vacant when Holmes moved to administrator-in-charge. Brown has not yet started in that role, but should begin by the end of October if not sooner.
In reporting on school’s re-opening, Dr. Nicole LaBarre, elementary principal, discussed the recently completed construction project there.
“We are finally in the building,” she said, noting it was good to see children in the classrooms. Some projects still need to be finished, but the elementary school is functional and offers “a wonderful new learning experience.”
“The teams really came together” to get the school ready for opening day, Holmes also noted of the construction.
One major addition is the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) lab, which the fifth-grade science classes have started using. “Everybody just feels very positive and excited about the new things that are coming!” LaBarre remarked.
Holmes also commented on the STEM lab, thanking the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation’s support of the project. “So the STEM room’s up and running,” he noted.
NEBEF President Fay Brink attended the meeting and later called the lab a “very beautiful facility” and urged board members to see it. The foundation provided $65,000 of the lab’s cost, with $20,000 coming from Tioga Downs and the other $45,000 from its own funds, which in turn come from the community. Another $4,500 worth of work still needs to be completed in the actual lab part.
“We truly appreciate the support of the foundation,” Board President Peggy Hughes told Brink, and she thanked the community for its help.
Brink urged school personnel to contact the foundation if they need funding for future projects.
Among other business:
- Holmes noted a district Comprehensive Plan is due in March and a steering committee will be needed to work on it. He invited members of the community to be involved.
- Among personnel items: Colleen Cobb was hired (pending) as director of student services; Sarah Chapman and Rebeca Lee as paraprofessionals; and Deborah Canfield and Vanessa Welch as substitute teacher and substitute secretary, respectively. Seven volunteers for various positions were approved; and 21 supplemental contracts were approved, most for CCLC roles.
- Also approved were: the Northern Tier Counseling, transportation contractor fuel, guardian transportation and BLaST IU 17 agreements (related to Grace Academy Christian School).
- After discussion on various points, the board approved the second, and final, readings of several policies; the Schoolwide Title I Plan; bus contractor compensation rates; a substitute van driver; and revisions to the Health and Safety Plan.
- The board OK’d Junior Disney scripts of “Peter Pan” and “Aladdin” as a possible school play this year.
- During visitor comments, Michelle Haight asked about efforts to add more details and explanations to board agendas given to the public. Holmes said the group does hope to do that and is looking at making changes.
Hughes explained the board has to make sure that, in doing so, it does not violate any legal regulations, but that it is always interested in improving communication with the public. “It’s a work in progress,” she commented.
