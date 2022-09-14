ORWELL TOWNSHIP – School meals and new facilities were two of the main topics at the recent Northeast Bradford School Board meeting, as a new year began.

Special guests Katie Galinsky of The Nutrition Group and Leanne Young, newly hired food and nutrition director, gave a presentation Monday night on the district’s meal services. Based in Irwin, Pa., “The Nutrition Group offers extensive experience in food service and facilities management,” according to its website. Assisted by Young, Galinsky gave a visual presentation highlighting recent activities and changes.