ORWELL TOWNSHIP – A familiar face will be taking the reins at Northeast Bradford, as the board approved an administrator-in-charge at a special meeting Monday night, who will later become superintendent.
Matt Holmes, who served as high school principal for the last decade, was approved for the position. He will officially be administrator-in-charge while he finishes college work on his superintendent’s credentials, school board President Peggy Hughes explained during the meeting. In the meantime, he will be working with Dr. Thomas Scholvin, acting superintendent, and later with Scholvin’s successor.
Hughes commented the state does not allow Hughes to be called a “superintendent” until this process is finished.
“We have to call it something different these days,” she remarked.
The vote to employ Holmes as administrator-in-charge was approved unanimously, with the exception of board member Debra Hicks, who was not present. Member Lou Ugliuzzi participated via phone.
“Congratulations, Mr. Holmes,” Hughes said after the vote.
“Congratulations and my condolences,” Scholvin quipped.
Holmes later explained he came to Northeast as a history teacher in 2010 and became high school principal two years later.
He grew up in the Elmira area, graduated from Elmira Southside High School, and earned an associate’s degree from Corning Community College and a bachelor’s from Mansfield University in social studies education. He went on to receive a master’s in education leadership and post-master’s kindergarten-through-12th grade certification from Edinboro University.
He has finished his courses and will be doing an internship at Northeast for his superintendent’s letter of eligibility. He noted this process could take up to a year.
Before coming to Northeast he did substitute teaching and taught history one year in Prince George’s County, Va.
Today, Holmes lives in Wellsburg, N.Y.
Holmes succeeds Bill Clark, who retired as superintendent at the end of June. His salary is under negotiation.
“Well, I’m excited,” he said of his new role. “It’s a great opportunity.”
He appreciates the school’s willingness to let him take this position.
“I’ve been here since 2010. I think this is one of the best districts I’ve ever worked in,” he stated.
He praised the staff and community.
The high school principal’s position will now be advertised.
