ORWELL TOWNSHIP – The Northeast Bradford School Board had a busy evening recently, as it hired a new principal, passed the 2022-23 budget and took care of other business at its June meeting.
Nicole LaBarre, Ed.D., was hired as the new elementary principal last week, with her salary set at $92,500. She will fill the position held by Principal Scott Webster, who is retiring.
That night, the board also approved the employment of: Melinda Keeney and MaKaylah Holbert, elementary teachers; Deanna Lamphere Johnson, high school biology teacher; Colleen Cobb, high school special education/emotional support teacher; Michael Murphy, assistant principal; and Kerri Strauss, CCLC program director.
Present at the meeting, Keeney, Lamphere, Johnson and LaBarre were introduced and received rounds of applause. School board president Peg Hughes welcomed them.
Hughes also noted the board is actively searching for a superintendent, with the help of BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, and seeks community and staff input.
“So we want people to be involved with this as we are going forward in this process,” she said.
Current superintendent Bill Clark is retiring.
As she had done at the April and May meetings, business manager Mary Ann Boardman gave a presentation on the 2022-23 budget before the final vote on the plan. Some highlights include:
- An increase in revenue from the previous year by about 6%, for a total of $16.7 million. This amount includes a $907,000 increase from the 2021-22 year
- A deficit of $449,000. This amount decreased $1,000 from what was expected in May
- Expenses of about $17.2 million
- An increase in property taxes of 4%, putting the millage rate at 41.4768 — up from 39.577 — and bringing in an additional $186,000. She noted property taxes had remained steady during the previous two years.
The board passed the budget by a vote of seven to two, with Ben Miller and Debra Hicks voting no. Miller praised Boardman, though, noting the volume of work planning the budget involved.
“She has a lot to do,” he said.
In other personnel matters, the board approved six resignations: Rebecca Jene Conklin, English as a second language teacher; Kimberly Wilks, Class of 2024 co-adviser; Susan Pifer, staff photographer; Denise Cuevas, bandfront adviser; Sarah Lehman, school psychologist; and Michael Cragle, boys’ basketball assistant coach.
Later in the meeting, Boardman thanked Conklin and Lehman for their service and Cragle was approved as a volunteer for the boys’ basketball team.
The board also approved a long list of supplemental contracts, including positions such as class advisers, sports coaches, CCLC workers and more, and Carol Chaffee as substitute nurse. Also approved were more than a dozen routine contracts and agreements, such as nursing services, BLaST agreements, a day care lease and more.
The Special Education Plan and Health and Safety Plan were approved, but with board members Dave Martin and Ben Miller voting against the latter.
The 2023 spring vacation was changed to a week earlier and will now include April 6, 7 and 10.
Board member Lou Ugliuzza recognized the personnel committee, which has been busy with the recent hirings, retirements and resignations. “People don’t realize” how much that job involves, he noted. Hughes also praised all who have helped with that work.
