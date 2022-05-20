NORTH ORWELL – “Congratulations!” “Great job!” “Good luck!”
Graduates are hearing many well-wishes like those right now, but Wednesday night at the Northeast Top Ten Senior Banquet the students heard something else:
“Fair weather and following seas!”
That’s what one would expect from a long-time Navy man, and just such a person attended the event to share remarks and encourage the young people as they begin their own life’s journeys.
Wearing his white formal uniform, Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Bacon, a native of Warren Center and 1998 graduate of Northeast Bradford, joined school staff, families and friends to honor and celebrate with the 10 seniors earning the highest grades in their class. The program, held at the North Orwell Community Hall and sponsored by the NEB Education Foundation, also included a dinner prepared by the hall association.
High school Principal Matt Holmes introduced each soon-to-be graduate and told of her or his high school awards, accomplishments and future plans, while that information and photos were shown on a screen. He then presented the Top Ten plaques.
This year’s honored students, in alphabetical order, are:
- Lydia Alderson, daughter of Larry Alderson and Beth Alderson, planning to enroll in the licensed practical nursing program at the Northern Tier Career Center.
- Julia Brown, daughter of Fred and Samantha Brown, planning to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study secondary education and biology.
- Garrett Cooper, son of Duane and Jamie Cooper, going to Lock Haven University to study in the five-year physician assistant program.
- Jazmine Elliott, daughter of Robert and Tonya Elliott, who will attend Elmira College to study fashion merchandising.
- Madison Jochum, daughter of Allan and Tricia Jochum, planning to attend Baylor University, through which she will study the sciences abroad.
- Megan Kovacs, daughter of Mark and Karen Kovacs, planning to study nursing at Bloomsburg University.
- Masie Neuber, daughter of Wayne and Jen Neuber, who will major in animal science at Delaware Valley University.
- Meg Russell, daughter of Adam and Monica Russell, who will continue working on the family farm, Russell Maple Farms, and become a real estate agent.
- Emily Susanj, daughter of Emil Susanj and Jessica Roberts, who will take the five-year occupational therapy program at Misericordia University.
- Kimberly Walter, daughter of Perry and JoAnn Walter, planning to study at the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh.
After the introductions, NEB Education Foundation Vice President Jenny Payne encouraged the students to press through hard times and offered praise to the parents.
“I can tell you 100% of my success came from my parents,” she stated. They taught her things like honesty and the value of family. She asked all the parents to stand and said they’ve done an amazing job. “Thank you.”
The Rev. Rich Vieldhouse offered the invocation and benediction, and Superintendent Bill Clark introduced the guest speaker Bacon.
“The journey of your life is only just beginning,” Bacon told the students. When he joined the Navy, he thought: “Let the journey begin. And for me it has been quite a journey.”
The oldest child of Calvin and Shelia Bacon, he grew up on a dairy farm but did not want to pursue that as a career. Instead, he hoped to attend college, pay his own way and have a job with a purpose.
“I wanted to see what was in the wider world,” he said.
So he joined the Navy. The service later paid for him to attend Penn State and earn a degree in history. Over the years, Bacon has served aboard a nuclear submarine, had several deployments, earned master’s degrees in military history (from Norwich College) and defense and strategic studies (the Naval War College), and become a naval flight officer. He’s tallied up more than 1,100 hours in naval aircraft and has flown P3C Orions with the Screaming Eagles.
“I’ve circumnavigated the globe about 2 ½ times,” he noted.
Today, he’s an action officer with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He lives in Virginia Beach with his wife, Shelly, and four children.
“How many of you already have goals and plans for your adult life?” he asked the students. “You don’t need to have your entire life mapped out at this time,” he said, but he encouraged them to have goals for their 20s, figure out the steps to take – and “start actually doing those steps.”
When difficulties strike, he said, learn lessons and get back on track. Sometimes, they might get really derailed. “When that comes, stay the course,” he advised. Find determination to go on.
He once had to take the equivalent of four years of nuclear power training in a year and a half. “It was tough.” He had to study. Hard. “And I nearly failed out,” he admitted. He thought of quitting.
“And when that happens there was a voice within that said, ‘No!’” Don’t quit. Don’t give up.
“I encourage each of you to find that determination, that tenacity, that grit within you,” he urged.
He went on to share other life tips:
- Be the person others would want to work with or for. The Golden Rule, he said, “can and should apply to your life work.” Work well and stay humble.
- Family, friends and God will look out for you, he said, and credited his parents, teachers, shipmates, wife and children, and “the guiding hand of Divine Providence” for helping him. Also, he said, enjoy this summer and other times with others.
- If they are involved in a church, he urged them to keep going. “My Christian faith has been a source of comfort and strength.”
- Keep a journal to record important information. Serve the community. Use opportunities in college to learn new and different things, like art, dancing or sailing. Have fun and enjoy hobbies and sports.
- He and his fellow service members act professionally – but “we have a culture of fun,” he noted. They hold picnics, dinners, balls … and love pranks. One Christmas, a co-worker discovered an entire manger scene in his office – live donkey and all. Pilots have radio names like “Skid Marks,” or “2 Cents” or “Snug Blade.” Bacon’s? It’s “3PO.” Because they think he sounds like the “Star Wars” character.
- Make family your most important priority.
“Congratulations to each and every one of you on your accomplishments so far,” the officer concluded.
“I wish each of you fair winds and following seas.”
