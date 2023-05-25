NORTH ORWELL – “Congratulations, graduates. You did it!” he declared. Now, “take the time to just be grateful.”
Guest speaker Dr. David Martin shared those and other thoughts at the Northeast Bradford top 10 senior banquet on Tuesday night at the North Orwell Community Hall. Sponsored by the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation and now in its seventh year, the annual event honors the 10 graduating students with the highest weighted grade-point averages and hosts a past graduate as guest speaker.
Attended by 70 or more guests, the evening included a chicken dinner prepared by the North Orwell Hall Association, remarks by Martin and others, and introduction of the 10 students.
This year’s top 10, presented in alphabetical order, are:
- Alena Beebe, daughter of Ben and Mia Beebe, who plans to attend Penn State-Hazleton and study to become a physical therapy assistant
- Joe Bevacqua, son of Nick and Brandi Bevacqua, attending the University of Northwestern Ohio to study high-performance motor sports
- Carter Brown, son of Kelly and Bobby Brown, planning to study agribusiness through Penn State World Campus and work on the family farm
- Delaney Carrington, daughter of Aubrey and Duane Carrington, attending Buffalo State University to major in interior design
- William Cooley, son of Travis and Amanda Cooley, enrolled at Alfred University and planning to major in education and fine arts
- Thailey Franklin, daughter of Angie and Tilden Franklin, planning to study nutritional science at Penn State
- Ava Neville, daughter of Chris and Katie Neville and the late Julie Neville, attending Penn State to major in agricultural science
- Katelynn O’Connor, daughter of Stacey Hrivnak and Martin O’Connor, attending Penn State to study political science and prepare for law school
- Molly Pifer, daughter of Brian and Susan Pifer, enrolled at Penn State to study biobehavioral health for a career in medicine
- Kayleigh Thoman, daughter of Casey and Josh Thoman, attending Mansfield State University to study for a career in labor and delivery nursing
Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes welcomed guests.
“You deserve it!” he told the students of the honor. “You need to use this as a stepping stone … this is just the beginning.”
He noted there are 20,500 high schools in the United States, meaning 205,000 seniors are in their classes’ top 10. “You are prepared to take on the elite from all these other 20,500 schools. … You are ready to go forward,” he declared, and make everyone “Panther proud.”
Later, as guests finished their cake and cupcakes, Martin began speaking. A 2003 Northeast graduate, he earned a degree in physical therapy, then a masters in 2008 and his doctorate in physical therapy in 2014. He is now senior clinical leader at AMN Healthcare, leading more than 600 health care professionals. He has 15 years’ experience in physical therapy and leadership positions. He also serves on the Northeast school board. He and his wife, Julie, live in Warren Center, attend Hope Community Church — where he co-leads Trail Life USA — and have four children.
Martin reminisced about attending the prom in the North Orwell Community Hall.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t have my wife at prom!” he noted. “It took me 20 years but I’m finally here.”
He congratulated the 10 students on their accomplishments and admitted “I was a ‘B’ student. I didn’t apply myself.”
But later he became passionate about physical therapy.
“I knew what the goal was.” To help the seniors, then, he wanted to share a few practical bits of advice.
First, he said, build a network of people who can give help and support. He even offered to be part of the students’ networks. To go along with his second point, he had presented each student a gift bag containing a book.
“Pick up a book on leadership, personal growth or personal finance and read it,” he urged, saying it’s important to understand those concepts.
Thirdly, “I want you to stay curious.” Don’t fall victim to the “curse of experience” but rather stay curious and creative. Teachers realize that “a curious learner is the best learner,” he said.
“This one’s important,” he said of the next point. “Discover your passion but pursue your purpose.” Passions come and go, but purpose “grounds us,” he explained. Related to this, he told of his own grandfather, saying he may not be remembered for his projects at IBM, but today he has 29 grandchildren and more than 60 great-grandchildren.
“I think he will be known for his love for, his devotion to, his family.”
People nearing the end of life don’t regret not spending more time at work or better serving their boss, but they might regret missing out on family, special events, relationships and offering apologies.
“It’s all about relationships for those people.”
Also – “express gratitude.” Other people have helped the students accomplish great things, and “you need to express that gratitude.” So, he included a black thank-you card in each gift bag.
“Unexpressed gratitude communicates ingratitude,” he stated.
Martin ended with one more piece of encouragement:
“Don’t let what you don’t know rob you of what you can do.”
And he had shared five things they can do.
He thanked the students’ supporters, urged them to continue that support and congratulated the honorees.
“You don’t have to have the rest of your life planned,” he said – just “what the next best step is.”
Also participating in the program were Pastor Larry Jennings, who offered grace before the meal, and High School Principal Dr. Amy Brown.
Foundation President Fay Brink offered a few tidbits of his own: shake hands firmly, look people in the eye and let them know you value them, and “say thank you and say thank you often” – and “you’re welcome,” too.
“My sincere best wishes and good luck to the Top Ten!”
