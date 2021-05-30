NORTH ORWELL – “Say ‘yes’ often!”
Students at the recent Northeast Top Ten Senior Banquet received that advice to take through life, offered by a fellow Panther graduate who’s risen to the top of her profession.
Besides good advice, the banquet provided fellowship, food and honors for students graduating in the top 10 of the Northeast Class of 2021. The event was sponsored by the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation and held Thursday night at the North Orwell Community Hall.
Honored students were introduced by High School Principal Matthew Holmes, who shared details of their activities and future plans, and received plaques. NEBEF President Fay Brink took individual photos of the honorees, and several guests took group photos beforehand.
Following a buffet chicken dinner prepared by the North Orwell Ladies Aid, Superintendent Bill Clark introduced guest speaker Dr. Katherine “Kiki” Stepanski O’Neil, a 1988 Northeast Bradford graduate.
After her graduation, O’Neil attended Lock Haven University and earned a BS in biology and chemistry. She went on to earn her doctorate in medicine from Thomas Jefferson Medical College. She did a three-year family medicine residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., and has received the College Health and Wellness Professional certification through the American College Health Association, serves as the liaison to the NCAA Female Athlete Triad Coalition and chairs the Clinical Medical section.
Today, O’Neil is the medical director and lead physician for Bucknell University. There, she oversees the athletic training department, is the primary care physician to 27 Division I sports teams at Bucknell, and has many other accomplishments to her credit. She also has served as a health correspondent for WNEP. O’Neil and her husband, Chris, also a physician, live in Bloomsburg and have a son, Riley, and daughter, Madeline.
“Northeast has meant the world to my development,” O’Neil stated. She shared memories of friends; sports; skating at Bonins’ roller rink, in Orwell; and “hanging out, doing a lot of nothing!”
She noted three teachers who especially influenced her.
First was her fifth-grade teacher, Nancy Herbert. “She always made us feel welcome,” O’Neil said. Herbert loved music and shoulder massages, sometimes would play her guitar for students, and granted extra recess time for good behavior. The teacher taught O’Neil three things. “Work hard and do a good job and you will be rewarded,” she said. Also: Ask for help. And third: “When you’re happy, sing!”
Next was high school science teacher and boys’ basketball coach Jim Davis. He prepared everyone well for the future, O’Neil said. As a cheerleader, she once sprained her ankle and remembers Davis taping her ankle “before every single game,” never saying he didn’t have time. The coach and teacher taught her to be humble, “to treat everyone equally and with compassion.”
Finally, she praised her band and chorus teacher, Larry Gehring. He spent “numerous study halls with me,” she said, helping her practice her clarinet and sing as she prepared for county band and chorus. “I learned that patience and persistence are important,” a lesson that helped her in higher levels of education.
Then she presented her “say ‘yes’” advice. Saying “yes,” she explained, has brought her many career and personal opportunities and benefitted those around her. For example, she was originally planning on becoming a pharmacist. But she said “yes” when a school counselor suggested medical school. She said “yes” to joining a city choir. She said “yes” to an internship in the north Philadelphia projects, which led to a successful research project. She said “yes” to the position at Bucknell, which led to many other projects and accomplishments and her passion for college health.
Last year, she had to say “yes” to bringing Bucknell’s international students home during covid. “That was the hardest ‘yes’ I ever had to say,” she remembered. But it kept students safe, and this spring more than 900 graduated in ceremonies on campus. It worked out.
And she said “yes,” to her husband. It was “the best ‘yes,’ of course, that I ever said, and all the rest is history from the second date on!”
“Congratulations on your success at Northeast Bradford!” she told the students. “Say ‘yes,’ and I guarantee you will soar!”
The Top 10 students then came forward one by one for introductions and to receive the plaques. At the same time their photos and biographies were shown on a screen. This year’s Top 10, in alphabetical order are:
*Ashley Davenport, daughter of Randy and Judy Davenport, who plans to attend Kutztown University to study political science
*Kieran Hallett, unable to attend, planning to attend the New York Film Academy in Florida to study cinematography.
*Julian Jampo, son of James and Staci Jampo, planning to attend Bloomsburg University and major in exercise science and become an occupational therapist
*Sophia Jampo, daughter of William and Sheri Jampo, planning to study at West Chester University for a degree in psychology
*Lauryn Jones, daughter of Richard and Jennifer Jones, who will attend Marywood University and major in pre-physical assistant studies, with a minor in business
*Kylie Lewis, daughter of Nathan and Melanie Lewis, planning to attend the Bloomsburg University Honors College to study health science
*Seth Roshak, son of Lori Roshak, planning to attend college online while working, in preparation for a career in computer science
*Kayla Russell, daughter of Adam and Monika Russell, who will attend Messiah University and major in nursing, preparing for a career in pediatric nursing and international travel nursing
*Kiara Thetga, daughter of Arthur Thetga and Sherri Welch, planning to attend Mansfield University and major in accounting, in preparation for a career as a certified public accountant
*Dan Williams, son of Scott and Peggy Williams, who will attend the University of Southern California, studying pre-law with a focus on philosophy, politics and law
Clark, Holmes and Brink shared words of thanks, congratulations and encouragement. The Rev. Richard Vieldhouse offered the invocation and shared thoughts on the value of wisdom from the third chapter of Proverbs.
