ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Maple syrup, monkey bread – and running!
The unlikely three came together Saturday morning at the 12th annual Pink Panther 5K race at the Northeast Bradford High School. About three dozen runners dashed, trotted and walked their way around the elementary and high schools in the event, put on by the district’s National Honor Society.
The race again raised money to benefit the Traci’s Hope breast-cancer support group. Besides knowing they were supporting the charity, participants received socks and ballcaps and winners earned jugs of maple syrup and containers of monkey bread.
Besides the 5K, the Pink Panther included two children’s races.
Originally scheduled for May 1, the race was postponed due to covid. The new date brought much warmer and more humid conditions.
“I like it like 40 to 50,” cross country coach Adam Russell commented beforehand about running temperatures.
Overall winner Peyton Jones of Friendsville agreed. “It was a good run; it was just really hot,” he said afterward. “I was just looking for a race to do somewhere close.” Jones, 20, is a student at SUNY-Morrisville.
But Hailey Brown, 24, the top female finisher, didn’t mind the heat. “It’s a nice day to do it,” she said. “It’s overcast.” Brown recently moved to Towanda from Utah and said the thinner air in the West makes running harder there. She’s training for the Wineglass Marathon, in Bath and Corning, this fall.
The race route was different from previous years’, following more of a general loop around the schools, which runners covered twice. It was “mainly just to try to make it less confusing,” Russell explained.
Student Ashley Davenport organized the race, with fellow student Meg Russell helping. “I think we made out pretty good,” Davenport said.
After adding up the numbers, she later reported the race brought in approximately $700 for Traci’s Hope.
The 2020 race was in August, with a large field of 75 runners. Back then, “people kind of needed something to do,” Davenport commented. “A lot of stuff was going on today,” she noted, such as graduations and Little League.
Based in Apalachin, Traci’s Hope helps breast-cancer patients by providing money for various expenses during their illness, such as utilities, rent, child care, transportation and more. Traci Gibson founded the organization after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She died at the age of 38.
Traci’s Hope helps patients in Bradford and other nearby counties. For more information, go to www.tracishope.com.
The first children’s race was for youngsters up to grade two and covered one lap of the track. The second was for kids in grades three to six and covered more distance on the grounds, with children running behind Russell as he drove a side-by-side.
Race sponsors included: CC Allis and Sons, Country Cottage, Jones Garage, Russell Maple Farms, R and R Enterprises, Histand’s Farm Service, The Law Office of Robert W. Chappell, Jones Store, Beaver Valley Cable Co., Dewy Meadows Farm and Jenny M. Payne.
