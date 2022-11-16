ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Some very fast runners and more building renovations were highlights of the recent Northeast Bradford School Board meeting.
For the “Student Celebration” portion Monday night, several members of the Northeast cross country teams visited to tell board members and guests of their trip to the state championships on Nov. 6 at Hershey Park. There, the girls’ team took an eighth-place medal and the boys earned one for 15th. Both competed in the Class A division.
In addition, 10th-grader Creed Dewing won his own sixth-place medal among the 267 Class A boys competing, and Anaiah, a ninth-grader, had a 23rd in the girls’ race, which included 257 runners.
Wearing their medals, the five stood with coach Aaron Russell at the beginning of the evening. Russell thanked the board for its support and praised the athletes as a “really hard-working team.”
In addition to Anaiah and Creed, runners visiting were siblings Amelia Kapr, 10th grade; Isabelle Kapr, ninth grade; and Aidan Kapr, 11th grade. Their father – and avid supporter, Paul, attended with them. Before the meeting, he said Amelia and Aidan have run more than 1,000 miles this year, Amelia with 1,001 and her brother with 1,062.
“You can’t hit 1,000 miles if you just start in the summer,” Russell told the board. A runner must go out in the hail, rain and so on to achieve that.
Creed, too, thanked the board for its support. “It means a lot to us.” The boys’ team had an 8-2 record this year and, like the girls, won the district title, he explained. “We had a lot of fun this season.”
“I would like to thank everyone who helped the cross country team,” whether it was going to Hershey or other meets or donating money, Anaiah said. Her team was undefeated this season.
At one time, Russell said, he thought athletics didn’t need a lot of financial support. Today, though, “I’m totally the opposite way,” he said. “Sports are so good for the kids.”
He expects his teams to be even better next year. “They ran really good … they represented Northeast very well.”
Board President Peggy Hughes thanked the runners for their dedication and for that good representation. “We appreciate that deeply. All of that makes a great team.”
After the Student Celebration, Hunt Engineering representatives Mike Jones, Russ Robinson and Paul Cody gave their own presentation on the upcoming Phase 2 of the district’s building project, which will focus on renovations in the high school. Phase 1, mostly finished now, was in the elementary school.
According to the original budget, the estimated cost for Phase II was around $5.9 million, but more recent figures indicate it at more like $5.4 million.
Major parts are expected to include: general and plumbing, $3.05 million; mechanical, $1.17 million; and electrical, $1.06 million. Two alternates are: asphalt on parking lots/driveway upgrade, concrete sidewalk upgrade and Americans with Disabilities Act parking, all for $550,000-$600,000; and improvements to the science rooms, including casework, plumbing, sinks, utilities, mechanical work and more, for $700,000-$800,000. It was noted numbers can change.
Advertising for bids is expected to be done in January or February, with construction from February to August.
“All this stuff obviously needs to be done,” board member Ben Miller commented but said he is concerned over interest rates, the economy and the need to pay for potential future projects. “That’s a lot of money to have to pay back.”
Acting Superintendent Michael Pawlik noted the flat portion of the roof is still under warranty, one area of potential savings. “We’re striving for the $5.4 million budget,” Robinson pointed out.
Among other business:
- The board approved the hiring of two paraprofessionals, Sarah Stewart and Tracy Roberts, to also serve as substitute teachers, which prompted much discussion at different points in the meeting about the extreme need for substitutes in the district, the issue of benefits, and employee Michelle Haight’s concerns over how they could be allowed to serve in both capacities and that not everyone was given the same opportunity. Pawlik understood her concern and said this is the first time this opportunity has been offered. “We have such a need for substitutes,” he said, the school needs to try everything to attract them.
Board member Deb Hicks said there is confusion about who can and cannot apply in this situation and more information needs to be offered.
“We welcome anyone who meets qualifications,” Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes said.
“This is just the start of the conversation,” Pawlik said. There could be further developments in the topic later.
- Related to substitutes, the board voted to increase their daily pay from $90 to $125. Visitor Amanda Eastman later thanked the directors for the increase. “And hopefully it will encourage people to come.”
- Pawlik noted the number of teaching certificates awarded in Pennsylvania has dropped sharply and is not on pace to keep up with retirements and resignations. Administrative certificates are also down. Northeast, though, offers an atmosphere where employees want to stay, he believes. “Northeast Bradford is really kind of a destination location!”
- Bus contractor Brett Billings thanked the board for increasing fuel payments. “It was really appreciated,” he said. He also thanked it for increasing the number of routes available. “It’s nice to know that that opportunity is there.”
- Business Manager Missy Boardman reported on plans for the new playgrounds for grades two through six. The school is still seeking input from teachers and parents for the three-structure area, with a projected price of $200,000-$250,000.
Elementary School Principal Nicole LaBarre noted the STEM students in her school are developing ideas for the playground. As she looked at their designs she noticed “many of them have football fields on them!”
- The board approved D. Towner’s request to buy a new school bus.
- Resignations were accepted from Todd Vandervort, maintenance, and Alec Morris, track and field assistant coach.
- Others hired were: Kerry Altieri and Jennifer Neuber, mentors; Shaniece Foggie, CCLC aide; and Olivia Lykens (not a current employee), substitute teacher.
- Volunteers approved were: Jenna Dewing, cheerleading; Jeanne Gamble, elementary helper; Callie Cragle, boys’ basketball; Allisen Altvater, PTG/classroom helper; Shaniece Foggie, classroom helper; and Nicole Edsell, PTG, field trips and classroom helper.
