ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Some very fast runners and more building renovations were highlights of the recent Northeast Bradford School Board meeting.

For the “Student Celebration” portion Monday night, several members of the Northeast cross country teams visited to tell board members and guests of their trip to the state championships on Nov. 6 at Hershey Park. There, the girls’ team took an eighth-place medal and the boys earned one for 15th. Both competed in the Class A division.