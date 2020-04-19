A COVID-19 testing site serving health care workers, first responders, and those 65 years old and older across northeast Pennsylvania will begin operations Monday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre.
From noon to 4 p.m., the site will welcome 100 first responders or health care workers who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and diarrhea. The drive-thru testing site will begin welcoming the elderly on Tuesday. The site will continue operations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with up to 200 people able to be welcomed each day.
“We are taking every precaution to safely provide this critical public health service and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “People are required to stay in their cars to get tested and drive directly back onto the highway to return home.”
Pre-registration is required one day in advance and can be done through the department’s website, health.pa.gov. Results will be available in two to three business days, according to Levine.
“After testing, you are required to return home and self-isolate,” Levine added. “If your symptoms worsen while you are waiting for your test results, talk to your doctor and if you experience a medical emergency please seek immediate care.”
She called the testing center “an important first step” as the Department of Health looks to gather more data to control the spread of COVID-19 in the northeast region and eventually relax social distancing measures.
As of midnight Saturday, the Department of Health reported 31,069 positive COVID-19 cases across the states and 836 deaths. There have been 122,896 negative tests.
Bradford County now has 24 positive coronavirus cases, 367 negative tests, and one death. The death was confirmed by county officials last week, but is still not listed by the Department of Health.
Neighboring Lycoming County has 36 positive cases and 723 negative testes; Susquehanna County has 59 positive cases, 156 negative tests, and one death; Tioga County has 14 positive cases, 166 negative tests, and one death; and Wyoming County has 16 positive cases, 70 negative tests, and one death.
An update to the Department of Health’s nursing home and personal care home statistics now shoe no cases in Bradford County. On Friday, they reflected one case.
In New York state, Tioga County has two deaths and 46 confirmed cases while Chemung County has 72 positive cases.
