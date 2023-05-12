ORWELL TOWNSHIP – A tentative new budget, officially hiring a superintendent, a new sport, praise for a student and condolences were among the varied items the Northeast School Board addressed at its May meeting.
At the beginning of the Monday night session, Board President Peggy Hughes commented on the recent fatality in Herrick Township. She said the board offered “just our support in any way we can.”
“It’s hard to think about having a meeting,” she commented. She acknowledged a lot is going on “as we grieve this situation in our community.”
Soon after, Business Manager Missy Boardman discussed the updated 2023-24 district budget, explaining several parts of it during an on-screen presentation. Highlights include:
Revenue: a property tax increase to the index of 2.36 mils; a 1.83 percent increase in the basic education subsidy; a 3.5 percent increase in the special-education subsidy; and no increase for the vocational education subsidy; 21st Century Grant, $331,000; ESSER II funding, $211,000 (new playground); and ESSER III funding, $1.3 million. Total revenue is 4 percent higher, or $708,000, than in the past year’s budget.
Under expenditures: the PSERS rate is at 34 percent, a decrease of 1.26 percent; the health care premium is increasing to 5.1 percent; $211,000 is planned for the playground, $395,000 for a new roof over the high school gym and kitchen, and $2.3 million for Phase II of the high school project with $300,000 of that from a building loan. ESSER III funding will be used for the high school’s Phase II of the construction project, an interventionist program, two paraprofessionals and curriculum. The budget includes $247,000 for new curriculum. Total expenses are 10 percent higher ($1.7 million) than in the 2022-23 budget, with construction accounting for $1.4 million of that.
The budget includes a $1.489 million deficit. That is “a scary number,” Boardman said, but explained it includes $1.435 million for the high school’s construction project. When that is subtracted, the deficit comes down to less than $54,000, “which is pretty close to zero,” she commented.
The property tax will go from 41.4768 mils to 43.841 mils, an increase of 2.36 mils, or $79 for the median assessment.
According to budget information on the Northeast Web site, total approximate tax revenue is expected to be $3.79 million. Revenue from local sources is expected to be $5.51 million; from state, $9.81 million; and federal, $2.12 million.
The board voted 8-1 to pass the proposed budget, with Ben Miller voting against it. Changes still could be made over the next month. The plan is on public display, and the board will vote on officially adopting it in June.
To see more budget details, go to www.nebpanthers.com.
Later in the meeting, Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes was officially approved to become district superintendent, effective July 1. Holmes had been approved as administrator in charge last July, serving in that position while he completed college work necessary for his superintendent’s credentials. Holmes previously served as high school principal and social studies teacher at Northeast.
Dr. Thomas Scholvin and Michael Pawlik have served as acting superintendents since last July.
“I’m just excited!” Holmes said after the meeting. “I’m excited to continue moving things forward.” He’s having a great time, he said, and praised the school staff. “Can’t wait to see how far we can take it.”
“Can’t back out now!” Hughes joked after the vote.
“Matt’s done a phenomenal job. … We appreciate him working diligently,” Hughes said and noted his efforts during a year of transitions, audits and more. “We look forward to the next five years working together.”
The board also re-appointed Boardman to a three-year contract as business manager, from July 1 to June 30, 2026.
Later, the board voted to establish junior-high soccer. Beginning this fall, the new sport will run for two years as a co-ed, volunteer-led, pilot-type program. The team will have 16 games and use previously purchased uniforms, and organizers expect parents will provide transportation. Board member Shane Chapman, one of the board members sharing information and comments on the program, said the junior-high soccer would offer players more experience than the local youth program.
The board voted 7-2 in favor of the soccer program, with Miller and Dr. David Martin voting no.
During the Student Celebration portion of the meeting, senior Joe Bevacqua told of his success in the recent SkillsUSA competition. A Northeast student who also attends the Northern Tier Career Center, Bevacqua competed in Auto Mechanics Maintenance and Light Repair and took first place on the district level and sixth at states.
In the contests, he had to do several tasks, such as full-tire rotations, warning-light identification, evaluating the quality of auto fluids and measuring brakes.
When asked his favorite part of the state competition, Bevacqua said, “I would say it would be the night after competition.” Then, he had the chance to attend a skills meeting and enjoy dinner and social time.
Bevacqua has attended the NTCC for two years. His parents are Nick and Brandy Bevacqua of Windham.
