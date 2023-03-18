On Thursday, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and several other lawmakers announced funding for a series of projects within their legislative districts.
MTF applications:
The Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) will fund projects in Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties. MTF provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.
The MTF applications approved include:
• Famvest XII-Lycoming Mall LLC, Lycoming County: $50,000 will be used to complete streetscape and roadway improvements around the mall property in Muncy Township.
• Sullivan County: $100,000 will be used to construct and install a passenger bus shelter to service the recently expanded BeST Transportation fixed route services connecting Dushore to Mildred and Laporte.
• Westfield Township, Tioga County: $350,000 will be used to replace the Howland Hill Road Bridge.
The projects were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) during its March 16 meeting. Yaw and state Reps. Joe Hamm (R-84) and Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) endorsed the projects.
“In our region, ensuring residents have access to education, healthcare, food, and other services means we must pay particular attention to our current infrastructure and build new assets to accommodate increasing demand,” Yaw said. “Maintaining and improving our roads and bridges and expanding access to our fixed route services is an essential component of any long-term plan. I am committed to supporting projects that keep us moving forward.”
“I am pleased to see this funding to help improve our roads and bridges in the Westfield area,” Owlett said. “Transportation infrastructure is vital to quality of life in our communities. I am glad to work with Sen. Yaw in support of this project.”
“The Sullivan County Commissioners have worked diligently with BeST Transit to establish a Bus Passenger Shelter in Laporte. In rural Pennsylvania, these types of projects have a tremendous impact on our communities. I was pleased to support Sullivan County’s Multimodal grant funding request to make this project a reality,” said Hamm.
“This Bus Stop project will help move forward our fixed route bus service here in Sullivan County,” said Darlene Fenton, Sullivan County Commissioner. “This will allow for a handicap accessible location for citizens to be able to safely wait for the bus. We are very excited. This will be the first bus stop in Sullivan County and it will be accessible to all.”
LSA grants:
Also during CFA’s meeting, Yaw, Hamm and state Rep. Jamie Flick (R-83) announced that over $2.5 million in grants will be available through Pennsylvania’s Local Share Account (LSA) statewide grant program. The grants will be for the following regional economic development projects:
In Lycoming County, the following projects received grant funding through the LSA program:
• Hughesville-Wolf Township Joint Municipal Authority - $760,000 to replace a sewer gravity main located in Wolf Township;
• Jersey Shore Area Joint Water Authority - $242,000 for upgrades to its water treatment plant in Jersey Shore Borough;
• West Branch Regional Authority - $679,753 for a sewer collection system extension in Clinton Township.
In Sullivan County, the following project received grant funding through the LSA program:
• Dushore Sewer Authority - $190,493 for sliplining sewer lines on Churchill Street located in Dushore Borough.
In Union County, the following project received grant funding through the LSA program:
• Gregg Township Municipal Authority - $650,000 to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant located in Gregg Township.
“The investments announced [Thursday] through the LSA statewide grant program will be incredibly impactful for our communities by funding important economic development, infrastructure, public safety and recreation projects,” Yaw said. “In fact, many of the competitive grants announced in our region include funding for wastewater treatment facilities, which have faced increased financial responsibilities for operation and maintenance in recent years, due to aging infrastructure. I was happy to work closely with Rep. Flick and Rep. Hamm to identify these important projects across the region.”
“As a strong advocate for the 83rd District, it is important to me that we focus on investing in projects that enhance public safety and improve aging infrastructure for residents here at home,” said Flick. “The Gregg Township Municipal Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant currently serves 221 residential customers, 18 commercial businesses, and the Federal Correctional Complex Allenwood, with significant growth anticipated in the coming years. I appreciate the collaboration and working relationship with Senator Yaw, who also supports and recognizes the vital importance of helping this township update their infrastructure and expand their capacity to serve the community of northern Union County.”
“I was honored to support funding for these critical public infrastructure projects in the 84th District,” Hamm said. “Access to reliable and affordable public water and sewer is essential to maintaining thriving residential neighborhoods and attracting businesses to locate and expand in Pennsylvania.”
Another funded project concerns the PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 2004-71), as amended, provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through the CFA to support projects in the public interest within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs. The CFA reviews and evaluates applications based on cost, strategic importance, and impact.
