Northeast recognizes FFA student, adopts new budget

Northeast sophomore Kristin Davis, left, and agriculture teacher Michala Forrest visited the recent Northeast School Board meeting to tell of the state-level FFA Creed recitation contest.

 Review Photo/Nancy Sharer

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – An FFA student’s contest, two new teachers and the 2023-24 budget were among the subjects included in the recent monthly Northeast school board meeting.

Tenth-grader Kristin Davis and agriculture teacher Michala Forrest visited the Monday-night meeting to take part in the student celebration segment, which highlights student projects and accomplishments. Davis, who will serve as school FFA vice president this coming school year, was preparing to compete Tuesday in a state-level FFA Creed contest at Penn State.