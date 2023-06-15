Northeast recognizes FFA student, adopts new budget

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – An FFA student’s contest, two new teachers and the 2023-24 budget were among the subjects included in the recent monthly Northeast school board meeting.
Tenth-grader Kristin Davis and agriculture teacher Michala Forrest visited the Monday-night meeting to take part in the student celebration segment, which highlights student projects and accomplishments. Davis, who will serve as school FFA vice president this coming school year, was preparing to compete Tuesday in a state-level FFA Creed contest at Penn State.
For the contest, Forrest explained, Davis would have to recite the five-paragraph creed, then answer questions on it. She had first competed on the local level of the contest, taking first among 21 students, then at the regional, taking first of 15.
“We’re super proud of all the hard work and dedication,” which she has put in, Forrest said.
Davis then recited the Creed for the board and answered a question posed by her teacher on the diversity of the agriculture field.
The board later approved the hiring of two new teachers: Amy Evans, art, and Katrina Root, kindergarten. Members welcomed them with a round of applause.
The 2023-24 budget was formally adopted, after having been approved in May, with few changes. Highlights include:
— The property tax will go from 41.4768 mils to 43.841 mils, an increase of 2.36 mils, or $79 for the median assessment. Total approximate tax revenue is expected to be $4.07 million.
— Revenue from local sources is expected to be $5.51 million, from state $9.81 million, and federal $2.13 million. Total revenue is four percent higher, or $720,000, than in the past year’s budget.
— Total expenses are 10 percent higher ($1.66 million) than in the 2022-23 budget, with construction accounting for $1.3 million of that.
The board adopted the budget by a vote of 8-1, with Ben Miller voting against it.
Monday night was Acting Superintendent Michael Pawlik’s last board meeting, as he will be leaving at the end of the month. Administrator-in-Charge Matt Holmes will officially become superintendent on July 1.
“You provided excellent leadership for us,” Board President Peg Hughes told Pawlik. “We were in really great hands.”
The board has welcomed several new members recently and all went well under his leadership, she said.
“And I do give you a lot of credit for being here with us.”
Holmes also expressed his appreciation for Pawlik.
“He’s been great to have as a mentor.”
Board member Richard Jones thanked Pawlik for his work, and fellow member Dr. David Martin quipped, “You can come anytime and sit over there,” as he waved his toward the visitor chairs.
Pawlik thanked everyone for their support. The leadership has gelled well, he believes.
“I am excited about what the future holds for Northeast Bradford,” he said, calling the district a “gem.”
“So, thank you for the opportunity and I just enjoyed working with all of you.”
— After a lengthy discussion, the board approved the American Reading K-8 ARC Core Curriculum, which most likely will be started this summer. Some board members were hesitant to endorse the curriculum without knowing more about the themes and content, and hoped to be able to have oversight on certain subjects in the curriculum, while administrators said it offers flexibility and any concerns could be addressed through a process.
“We can make sure there’s transparency as we select these titles,” Holmes said. The vote was 8-1, with Martin voting “no.”
— Among other personnel items: The board accepted the resignation of Tracy Roberts as a paraprofessional, and approved 20 supplemental contracts for positions such as class advisers, CCLC and more.
— Holmes noted the district is very close to having a full staff.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction there.”
— Dr. Amy Brown, high school principal, and Dr. Nicole LaBarre, elementary principal, both expressed satisfaction with their first year with the district.
— Michael Cragle, director of buildings and grounds, reported work is starting on the new playground, bathroom renovations and elementary generator and new materials had arrived for the roofing work.
— Several other contracts were approved, including the BLaST Special Education Services Agreement, the Occupational Therapist Agreement and the five-year Northern Tier Counseling Agreement.
— A rent reduction was approved for Blessings Day Care, which is located in the elementary school.
— The activity run contract was approved, with an increase to $4.35 a mile.
— “The Wizard of Oz” was approved as the fall musical.
