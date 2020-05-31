Northeast Bradford seniors were honored in a parade Saturday afternoon in Rome. Accompanied by fire personnel and other supporters, students rode down Main Street in cars or on trucks as family and friends looked on. About 45 of the class’s 60 members participated in the parade, organized by parents Jen Keir and Angie Maffei. Other participants in the parade included the Rome, Warren Township, Little Meadows, LeRaysville, Windham and Herrick Township fire departments; Northeast School District; VFW Post 6824; the Pennsylvania State Police; CC Allis and Sons Inc.; West Warren Congregational Church; state Rep. Tina Pickett; Little Meadows Ambulance and Rescue Squad; Greater Valley EMS; HOPS Ambulance; and State Trooper Brandon Allis. Keir served as emcee. Maffei noted the seniors had missed a lot this year, including their trip and prom. Keir suggested the parade, Maffei said. She explained she thought “that would be a good idea, that they can come out and see the seniors at least.”