Northeast Bradford seniors were honored in a parade Saturday afternoon in Rome. Accompanied by fire personnel and other supporters, students rode down Main Street in cars or on trucks as family and friends looked on. About 45 of the class’s 60 members participated in the parade, organized by parents Jen Keir and Angie Maffei. Other participants in the parade included the Rome, Warren Township, Little Meadows, LeRaysville, Windham and Herrick Township fire departments; Northeast School District; VFW Post 6824; the Pennsylvania State Police; CC Allis and Sons Inc.; West Warren Congregational Church; state Rep. Tina Pickett; Little Meadows Ambulance and Rescue Squad; Greater Valley EMS; HOPS Ambulance; and State Trooper Brandon Allis. Keir served as emcee. Maffei noted the seniors had missed a lot this year, including their trip and prom. Keir suggested the parade, Maffei said. She explained she thought “that would be a good idea, that they can come out and see the seniors at least.”
featured
Northeast seniors parade in Rome
- Review Photos/Nancy Sharer
-
-
Latest News
- Businesses begin cleanup after protests turn into disorder
- ‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters US
- Many states scrambling to update hurricane plans for virus
- Protesters in some cities target Confederate monuments
- President of Kaiser Club sets record straight on Darrin misinformation
- Test Drive: 2020 Nissan Sentra SR CVT
- An international mission
- Today in History
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- Towanda, Athens bringing back some normalcy to graduations (free to read)
- Alan Lynn Coolbaugh
- Bradford County COVID-19 cases up to 44 to date (free to read)
- Betty June Johnson, 72
- Jean (Castle) Huffman
- Lenore Lindstadt Waldmeyer
- Stair hired as new Troy Superintendent, Abreu says district has "more manipulation than all the seasons of Survivor put together"
- Margaret ‘Peg’ H. Soper
- Norman Walter Brown
- Going green (free to read)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.