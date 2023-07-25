PIKE TOWNSHIP – Local veterans enjoyed a Saturday afternoon of fellowship and received praise for their dedicated service during a yearly gathering.

The Northeast Bradford Memorial VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary held its annual picnic inside its building in Pike Township. Over 130 attendees participated in the event that included 77 veterans. Meals were served as veterans enjoyed spending time with friends, family and fellow veterans.

