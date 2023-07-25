PIKE TOWNSHIP – Local veterans enjoyed a Saturday afternoon of fellowship and received praise for their dedicated service during a yearly gathering.
The Northeast Bradford Memorial VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary held its annual picnic inside its building in Pike Township. Over 130 attendees participated in the event that included 77 veterans. Meals were served as veterans enjoyed spending time with friends, family and fellow veterans.
“It means a lot because we’re here to support our veterans,” Auxiliary President Anne Eastabrook said.
Veterans also received certificates honoring their service from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Certificates were handed out by state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), VFW Commander Pete Miller, Eastabrook, and James May, the regional director for U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9).
“Let us never forget the debt and gratitude we owe to the men and women who have valiantly fought for this country,” Pickett said.
At the picnic, May said that he was honored to be a part of Saturday’s event and speak with fellow veterans. He is a former U.S. Army officer and chaplain who served in the Iraq War.
May told attendees about a time when his wife took their three kids to Washington, D.C. on a trip to tour monuments like the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials. He stated that the trip was important for his kids to learn about patriotism and veterans’ sacrifices. May expressed concern that many adults might not understand or appreciate the sacrifices of veterans.
“If we as adults, don’t fully understand and appreciate how much has been sacrificed for our freedom, that is a danger to the future of our nation,” May said.
Another speaker at the event was Patti Jo Caterson, a board member of the Twin Tiers Honor Flight and activity director for Dream Flight. The honor flights transport veterans to Washington, D.C. at no cost to them, she stated. Over 800 veterans from the Twin Tiers have participated in the flights.
Dream Flights is a national organization that allows veterans to ride in vintage biplanes. Caterson recently organized a dream flight on July 10 at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Participants included Bill Wall, 100, of Hornbrook, and George Harrington of Vestal, N.Y. who were both at Saturday’s picnic. Caterson added that the oldest veteran she had on a flight was 102-year-old Harold Gary, of Montrose, who is a Navy veteran that served in World War II.
Caterson described herself as a military brat since both of her parents served in the Armed Forces. Her father served during the Vietnam War and his return is a big memory for her.
“I was 15 years old when my dad walked off that plane,” Caterson recalled.
Coast Guard veteran Becky Harkness discussed her efforts with Wreaths Across America, an organization that lays wreaths on the graves of veterans nationwide.
She stated that her son serves in the U.S. Army and once had to deliver a soldier’s death notification to the mother. The soldier died in an automobile accident. During a trip to Arlington National Cemetery, she coincidently met the fallen soldier’s mother there.
“The words she said to me was ‘I was so afraid he’d be forgotten,’” Harkness recalled. “I said ‘ma’am your son is not forgotten. His unit [has] metal bands with his name on it.’”
The encounter inspired her to organize more Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Bradford County.
“This last year we raised enough money that we did 13 cemeteries. We honored over 800 veterans,” she said.
During the event, the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented handmade quilts to 11 veterans. Quilt recipients included Jason Abell (Navy), Dennis Allen (Army), Timothy Brink (Navy), Paul Bump (Navy), Garry Cobb (Army), John C. Cowles (Marines), Thomas Dunn (Navy), Philip Gladu, Jr. (Navy), Raymond Jones (Army), James May (Army Chaplain), and Bruce Weaver (Army).
“We do this to thank you for the price that you have paid on behalf of the American people because as we all know, freedom is not free,” said Quilts of Valor representative Renee Stewart.
The nonprofit organization has awarded around 350,000 quilts nationally over its 20-year span of existence.
“This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your sacrifice, your service and valor, and serving our nation,” Stewart said.
A special Quilt of Valor was bestowed to Cathy Edsell, a lifelong Auxiliary member, for her dedicated commitment. The quilt also honored her husband, Kent, a Korean War veteran and post member who passed away in 2017.
Auxiliary members thank attendees and veterans for their participation, hard work and commitment.
