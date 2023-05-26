TOWANDA — It’s graduation season in our area and hundreds of area seniors will be walking across various stages and fields as they leave high school behind. Some of those students, however, will be walking a second time.
That’s because on Thursday the Northern Tier Career Center held its annual award ceremony, marking the accomplishments of its students and congratulating its seniors on an NTCC tenure well-spent.
The ceremonies, one for the morning students at NTCC and one for the afternoon students, were held in the auditorium of the Towanda High School.
The morning ceremony honored students from Troy, Athens, Northeast Bradford, and Sullivan County, with the afternoon ceremony honoring Canton, Towanda, Sayre, and Wyalusing students.
Each ceremony began by recognizing those students who had met the requirements to induction into the National Technical Honor Society. Mrs. Rebecca Bellows inducted 17 students who she said embodied the seven virtues of the NTHS: skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.
Those who achieved perfect attendance were also honored by NTCC director Gary Martell, with a total of 10 students having never missed a day — even when their school districts may have cancelled class.
This year a new gift was bestowed on two of the perfect attendance students.
“Elaine and Bruce McNeal wished to donate to the program and they donated two vehicles for two outstanding students,” Martell explained.
Canton’s Cory Kunzman and Athens’ William Barlow were the recipients of the cars.
Students were also recognized within their programs. Each program presented a dual set of awards to students in the morning and afternoon classes. Awards included the Student Character Award, Dedication and Commitment to the Profession Award, and Outstanding Junior and Senior Awards. Each program also honored one Overall Top Senior.
After the special awards were bestowed, all the graduating seniors were called up one-by-one to receive their certifications in their chosen fields, and their future employment and education goals were projected on a screen.
All seniors were decked out in sharp blue robes, matching the blue polos of their instructors at NTCC. They received cheers and applause as they made their way across the stage, being greeted by their individual instructors, Martell, and their school superintendents.
As the ceremony drew to a close, Martell told the students to take pride in their accomplishments and keep striving for the best.
“Aspire to be great in all you do.”
