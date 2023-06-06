Northern Tier Counseling to hold annual Golf Outing

Northern Tier Counseling, a local mental health care provider, announced that its 5th Annual Golf Outing is Friday, July 21.
The event is held each year to benefit the provider and help fund the many services they provide. The goal this year is to raise $15,000, funds that the provider will use to bring Christmas to those that are struggling. NTC uses the funds raised to purchase Christmas presents, winter coats, hats, boots, and gloves to children and families in need in their service area of Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga County, Pennsylvania.
This year’s event is once again generously sponsored by Wyoming Casing Services, who will be providing the food and drinks for the event. Food this year includes award-winning BBQ ribs, brisket, and pulled pork smoked by Steve Brown of Wyoming Casing Services. Food and drink is included in the event registration fee.
The event consists of teams of four, and some slots remain open for interested participants. The event is a captain and crew format with a shot gun start at 9 a.m. On course games include but are not limited to the following: two hole-in-one prizes for $10,000 each, skins dollars, closest to the pin prizes on all par threes, longest drive contest, pot of gold game, putting contest, a 50/50 raffle, prize raffles, and many other fun filled course games.
The event will be held at the Towanda Golf Club in Wysox. Those wishing to sponsor holes or are interested in registering for a team slot can call (570) 265-0100 and ask for Robin or Alison.
