Northern Tier Counseling to hold annual Golf Outing

President of Northern Tier Counseling Paul Denault (right) poses with a team from Wyoming Casing Services at last year’s Golf Outing.

 Photo provided

Northern Tier Counseling, a local mental health care provider, announced that its 5th Annual Golf Outing is Friday, July 21.

The event is held each year to benefit the provider and help fund the many services they provide. The goal this year is to raise $15,000, funds that the provider will use to bring Christmas to those that are struggling. NTC uses the funds raised to purchase Christmas presents, winter coats, hats, boots, and gloves to children and families in need in their service area of Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga County, Pennsylvania.