Northwestern townships facing many decisions at May primary

Residents must register to vote by May 1 in order to vote in the May 16 primary.

Municipalities throughout Bradford County will be voting in the primary for local offices May 16. Voters in Armenia, Columbia, Ridgebury, Springfield, South Creek, and Wells Townships will be deciding on Township Supervisor and Auditor positions. Two seats on the Sylvania Borough Council are also on the ballot.

Positions in these municipalities that will be on the ballot May 16 are listed below.

