Notable COVID-19 case decreases, one new death in Bradford County (free to read)

COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased and a new COVID-related death has occurred in Bradford County as it nears mid-January.
The Review’s COVID-19 report consists of data from the recent period of Jan. 4 to 10 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023.
This report will consist of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
One new COVID-related death has occurred in the county since the previous period, which brings a total of 229 deaths since the pandemic’s beginning.
Pennsylvania overall has seen 229 new deaths related to the virus since the previous period. The commonwealth’s total number of deaths since the pandemic’s beginning is now 49,263.
Within Bradford County, COVID-19 cases have seen a notable decrease from 93 to 54. Pennsylvania’s overall COVID-19 cases decreased by 766. Specifically, the state’s cases went from 12,172 to 11,406.
The decreasing cases in Bradford County is a hopeful start to 2023. The county started 2022 with around 547 COVID-19 cases, while 2023 began with 93 cases and now displays 54.
Despite the case decreases, the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard continues to categorize Bradford County as a high transmission area for the virus. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. There are five counties that are considered high transmission: Bradford, Fulton, Forest, Franklin and Mifflin. Bradford County is the only county in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Bradford County has 25,466 fully vaccinated residents out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 24 people since the previous period. Fully vaccinated residents now make up 42.2% of the county’s population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania currently has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 93 to 54.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 155.4 to 90.2.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.6% to 8.8%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 14 to 15.7.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.9 to 1.9.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 3.4% to 1.1%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 12,172 to 11,406.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 93.7 to 87.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 15.5% to 14.4%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,641.1 to 1,637.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 88.1 to 89.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.5% to 1%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 94 to 93, and the incidence rate from 157 to 155.4.
Pennsylvania overall: Newly reported confirmed cases of 11,698 to 12,172, the incidence rate from 90.1 to 93.7, and the PCR rate from 15.4% to 15.5%.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
