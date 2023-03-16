HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced the updated Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Round 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant program is now available. The application period will open on March 27 and close on May 5 at 5 p.m.

“We’ve aligned our NEVI grant program to Federal Highway Administration’s final rulemaking to ensure the best possible strategy and success for Pennsylvania,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Our grant program will enhance Pennsylvania’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure while supporting local communities.”