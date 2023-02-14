SAYRE — A high school quiz team from Elmira, N.Y. claimed victory on Saturday and will advance to the finals of a yearly quiz competition held at the Sayre Theatre.

Notre Dame won the second round of the 43rd Annual Scholarship Challenge, which allows them to advance to the finals on March 11. The team consisted of students Isabella Hazelton, Sophia McMaster, Stephen D’Ortona and Kurt Golden.

