SAYRE — A high school quiz team from Elmira, N.Y. claimed victory on Saturday and will advance to the finals of a yearly quiz competition held at the Sayre Theatre.
Notre Dame won the second round of the 43rd Annual Scholarship Challenge, which allows them to advance to the finals on March 11. The team consisted of students Isabella Hazelton, Sophia McMaster, Stephen D’Ortona and Kurt Golden.
Teams have a chance to win the Kwasnoski Cup and $6,500 in the competition hosted by Choice 102 WATS/WAVR radio owners Dave and Irene Radigan. This year features 22 teams from 19 school districts.
The second round began with a match between Spencer Van Etten and the Athens Silver team. Spencer Van Etten won the match to proceed to the next one against Montrose.
Despite Athens Silver’s defeat, the team and its advisor Ian Greer expressed that they did their best and had fun participating in this year’s event. The team consisted of students Thomas Spaulding, Phoenix Green, Kaitlyn Blakeman and Shane Brewer.
In the next match, Montrose defeated Spencer Van Etten to move forward and await the winner of the contest between Notre Dame and Sayre Red.
Notre Dame won against Sayre Red in the matchup. Sayre advisor Aaron Roy stated that he was happy with his team and they are already excited for next year’s tournament. The team consisted of students Emmett Willmot, Brooke Romig and Deborah Shikanga.
For the final match of the day, Notre Dame and Montrose competed for a spot in the finals that will feature just four teams. Notre Dame was victorious over Montrose to become the day’s big winner.
“I’m pleased with their performance. They have been looking forward to this all year long,” said Notre Dame advisor Thomas Milliken. “It’s fun as an instructor to watch what they learn in the classroom in school pay off dividends in this contest.”
He added that a lot of practice goes into getting the team ready for the contest. The team will be practicing even more ahead of the March 11 finals.
Round Three of the Scholarship Challenge will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. inside the Sayre Theatre. Defending champion Towanda will face off against Elmira. The winner of that match will advance to take on Canton. That day will also feature Northeast Bradford competing against Horseheads.
