ROME TOWNSHIP – Valedictorian Anna Maenza said she has walked every inch of the North Rome Christian School grounds over the past 13 years. In many of those instances, there have also been falls, like when she was told to walk instead of run on the blacktop, or when she wore her first real pair of high heels while walking down the steps to her sixth grade classroom.
“Maybe I’ve done more falling at this school than walking, but I digress,” she said. “Today we are walking in a way we have never walked before. Shortly, we will be walking across this stage proudly as graduates with diplomas in our hands and dreams in our hearts. Hopefully, none of us will fall as we do that.”
Maenza was one of 12 North Rome Christian Students who were awarded diplomas as part of Saturday’s commencement at the North Rome Wesleyan Church. Before a crowd of family and friends, students shared memories of their time at the school, gratitude to the teachers and parents who helped guide the way in both academics and faith, inspirational scripture, were recognized for their achievements, and even received some guidance for the future by the Rev. Ed Torres.
“These young men and women are here not because of something random, they are here because of hard work, determination and, most importantly, because they had family backing them and pushing them,” Torres said.
To help guide their success moving forward and help them grow closer to Jesus Christ, Torres outlined the five qualities of a Christian leader – discipline, wisdom, vision, courage and humility.
“I just want to pray for you … that you become the salt – salt adds value,” he said, “that you would add value to the community you are going into, and that you would also be a light and shine Jesus throughout the community that you’re sent.”
For Salutatorian and Class President Adam Rosenberger, it felt like they were in second grade just yesterday. He remembered looking at the seniors then and thinking it would be a long time before he was that old and he could “do all of the super cool things seniors can do.”
“And as I stand before you this morning, let me tell you it hasn’t been a long time and seniors do not do as many super cool things as eight-year-old me thought.”
During this time, Sarah Mosher said she and her fellow graduates have formed “ true, real relationships” that have allowed them to be themselves with “all of the ugly included.”
“This is what this class is made of,” she said. “No one pretends to have it all together, but we show on some of the worst days that we are surrounded by people who care.”
Through the years, Rosenberger said he has experienced the best and worst days of his life beside his classmates, and by trusting in God they will be able to live truly happy lives moving forward.
“It will make you grateful for each and every day you are give,” he said.
As students showed their gratitude to those who have impacted their lives, Saturday’s commencement included special recognition for departing administrative assistant and nurse Stacy Lykens and Guidance Director Kim Mosher. Both women were called to the altar where they received flowers and parting gifts.
“I’ve not seen a second go by when they would not be serving others and giving everything to further the Kingdom of God and be the hands and feet of Christ,” Rosenberger said. “I know I can speak for everyone when I say we are beyond grateful for everything you do, seen and unseen. Saying we will miss both of you is an understatement. This school would not be the way it is without you.”
“Everyone who is sitting in this audience today has contributed something wonderful to our lives,” Maenza said. “Thank you all for everything you have done for us. Classmates, we will soon not only be walking across this stage, but we will be walking out those doors and into the world we have not yet known as graduates, as adults. However, as we go, we need no fear the loose gravel, unsteady shoes and slippery steps out there in the world. We have assurance that should be fall, we have a multitude of loved ones to pick us up and, more importantly, a god that will never forsake us.”
