NTCC celebrates students with virtual award ceremony

TOWANDA — Made up of students from eight local school districts, Northern Tier Career Center is in the very business of bringing people together — a trait they have continued as they conducted their 2020 award ceremony virtually Thursday night.
Due to state restrictions that closed Pennsylvania schools for the spring of 2020 and limit large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, NTCC took to the web to recognize student award winners with a Youtube video that included messages from NTCC staff as well as slides that recognized students and their accolades.
NTCC Executive Director Gary Martell stated that the school was excited to celebrate the “hard work, dedication and commitment” of students even though the festivities to do so look different than they usually do.
“Students, you have been resilient through this very difficult time in world history. You will be forever identified as the group that endured and persevered this unprecedented time,” he said. “Families, you should be incredibly proud of your sons and daughters...I believe our students will be an integral part in the opening of our country as this pandemic subsides. Their skillset, knowledge and experience will be desperately needed in the revitalization of our communities.”
Students involved in national SkillsUSA competition, including 45 that competed at the district level in January and nine who were scheduled to participate in a state competition that was cancelled due to COVID-19, as well as 2020 inductees into the NTCC National Technical Honor Society and perfect attendance recipients were announced and awarded Thursday night before leadership from each NTCC technical program recognized top students in their classes.
“Seniors, you all have been waiting for this moment for 12 years, the time has come. I would like to be the first to congratulate you on a job well done,” offered NTCC HVAC Instructor Patrick Davidson. “Although it is the end of one chapter, the next one’s just begun and you’re ready to pursue whatever career you decide to choose.”
Other department leaders wished students well and expressed pride in them as well, specifically encouraging 2020 graduates with uplifting messages.
“I would like to thank our seniors for their hard work this year...I enjoyed working with each one of you throughout the year and you can be proud of yourselves for reaching your goal in our class,” stated Machine Tool Technology teacher Tom Milks. “I wish you the best of luck in the future as you continue to pursue excellence in the next chapter of your life.”
