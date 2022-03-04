NORTH TOWANDA — It was a packed house at Northern Tier Career Center Thursday as students got to demonstrate the projects they’ve been working on all school year to hundreds of interested family and friends.
“They work hard and this is their chance to show off,” NTCC Director Martell said.
NTCC hosts 11 programs for high school-age students to attend from Cosmetology to Welding to Food Production to Building Construction. Students from every school in Bradford County as well as Sullivan County School District and homeschooled students all have the opportunity to pursue a trade and learn a skill at NTCC. Students who complete the requisite number of hours of instruction while maintaining acceptable grades will leave NTCC with a certificate in the trade they pursued.
Food was provided for students and their guests in each section of the career center. Visitors to the cosmetology lab could even get a quick demonstration cut if they could convince their students.
Several students took the opportunity to continue work on their projects, and the automotive body and automotive mechanic centers were bustling with activity all through the one-and-a-half hour open demonstrations.
