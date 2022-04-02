Throughout the school year, students at the Northern Tier Career Center strive to learn new skills to help them secure jobs and higher education when they graduate. But soon nine of them will get to test their mettle at the state SkillsUSA competition in Hershey.
Held each year, the SkillsUSA competition allows students from across the country to try applying the skills they’ve gained. Thirty-seven students from NTCC made the trip to the district contest in February, with nine taking first in their respective contests and advancing to the state competition in Hershey April 6-8.
Four of NTCC’s representative students are competing in a Team Build contest to construct a miniature three-walled residential structure for judging.
The structure will include masonry headed by Ethan VanNoy, a senior at Troy High School.
Carpentry needs for the structure will be supervised by fellow Troy senior Eli Crane.
Troy Jennings, a senior at Athens High School, will be in charge of the necessary plumbing.
Northeast Bradford High School senior Dan Seeley will be responsible for the wiring of the building.
The students will have to not only excel in their specific pursuit, but will also have to work together as a team to complete the project.
Amanda Connell, the SkillsUSA co-advisor at NTCC and head of the Food Production program, noted the challenge would test more than their trade skills.
“It’s a two-day project.” Connell said. “It’s going to test their planning and communication and ability to problem solve as well.”
This is the first time NTCC has sent a construction team to the state level.
NTCC is also sending some individual competitors in the construction trades.
Northeast Bradford senior Same Abell is competing in the Building Construction category, and Wyalusing senior Zion Laudermilch is competing in Carpentry.
Laci Niemczyk, a junior at Canton High School, will be testing her training in Medical Assistance. She’ll be asked to perform a variety of tasks like in a professional medical setting such as performing tests, preparing medical files, and applying bandages.
Troy junior Adam Leonard will have to diagnose vehicle issues and repair them in his Diesel Engines Technology competition.
Savannah Cranmer, a Canton senior and HVAC student, qualified for states in the Prepared Speech category. She’ll have to sharpen her public speaking skills and deliver her speech a speech related to this year’s theme of Together As One, which must be between five and seven minutes, before a panel of judges.
Connell and SkillsUSA co-advisor and Student Facilitator Christine Warren added that the students making their way to the state SkillsUSA conference will be taking 87 pounds of soda can tabs the NTCC had collected to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
The NTCC crew faces stiff competition, however. Warren and Connell estimate between 3,000 and 4,000 competitors will be competing in over 120 contests at the conference this year, with prizes such as new tools and scholarships awarded to top finishers and a chance to compete at the national level in Atlanta, Georgia in June.
“This year we have very strong competitors.” Warren said. “I believe they have a really good shot at it (making it to nationals).”
The co-advisors and all the staff and students wished the NTCC students the best of luck as they prepare to compete.
