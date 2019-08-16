NTIEC receives Tree House Fund grant

The Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium received a $3,520 grant from the Tree House Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
This grant will allow NTIEC to provide career preparedness programs to high school students in Tioga, Sullivan, Bradford and Susquehanna counties.
“We are excited to be able to offer sector-based career events for healthcare, STEM careers, hospital internships, youth apprenticeships to name just a few,” said Carrie Bradley, an educational coordinator at NTIEC in our west region.
Shealynn Shave, NTIEC’s executive director, stated, “This generous funding will help increase student participation in our career programs and will allow students opportunities for their future careers.”
Officials said the success of the organization and its outreach is dependent upon the support from local communities and organizations such as FCFP and the Tree House Fund.
For students and parents interested in learning more about NTIEC’s programs, please visit www.ntiec.com or call (570) 278-5038.
