Governor Tom Wolf earlier announced the awarding of $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to local economic development partners. The Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission (NTRPDC) received $1,475,000 to make direct loans to small businesses to spur success and job creation opportunities across its region.
“We are thrilled to receive these additional funds,” said Stacey Urban, the Loan Program Manager at NTRPDC. “We’ll be able to help a wide-range of businesses across our communities.” The Revolving Loan Fund program provides funding to economic development organizations to create or recapitalize revolving loan funds to support financing for Pennsylvania small businesses.
