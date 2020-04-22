The 2017 plane crash in Monroe Township that killed Scott Wilcox of Sugar Run has been largely attributed his actions after losing some power in his engine, according to the final crash report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.
In the Probable Cause and Findings section of its report, the NTSB stated: “A partial loss of engine power for reasons that could not be determined based on the available information, and the pilot’s exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during an attempted return to the airport, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall and loss of control. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s decision to return to the airport following a partial loss of engine power.”
Wilcox was a student pilot who was performing touch-and-go takeoffs and landings in his single-engine Zodiac Lite sport aircraft before the July 2017 crash. According to the report, witnesses said his plane’s engine appeared to be producing partial power during the initial climb following his second touch-and-go landing, and stalled and recovered three times. Wilcox continued on, past an open space where he could have made a forced landing, beared right, and then turned south about 1.5 miles southwest of the airport. That’s when Wilcox called out an emergency over the radio and said he was attempting to return to the runway.
As the plane continued turning left toward rising terrain, investigators said he “exceeded the airplane’s critical level of attack while attempting return to the airport following the partial loss of engine power, resulting in an aerodynamic stall and loss of control.”
The left wing dropped and the airplane descended at a steep angle into the trees and ground. The scope of the following investigation of the crash site was limited due to the thermal damage resulting from the crash.
The NTSB noted that given the weather conditions at the time, there was a probability that the plane’s carburetor could have experienced icing to varying degrees.
“The pilot operating handbook for the airplane required the application of carburetor heat before landing,” the report continued. “If the pilot did not apply carburetor heat during the approach and landing, carburetor ice may have formed, and when he added power for the subsequent takeoff, the engine power would have been reduced. However, the carburetor heat lever could not be functionally tested due to impact and thermal damage, so it could not be determined whether the pilot used the carburetor heat or not.”
The NTSB previously reported that Wilcox held a student pilot certificate with a 90-day solo endorsement that was accomplished on April 14, 2017. From Sept. 20, 2016 until that date, Wilcox’s flight instructor’s records reflected 21.2 hours of due instruction with 0.3 hours of solo flight.
His plane was last inspected on Sept. 20, 2016 at 264.7 total airframe hours, according to the NTSB.
A preliminary report that outlined the events leading up to the crash, but didn’t make any determinations, was released in August 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.