Since 1993 Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority (NTSWA) has been helping local youth pursue their educational endeavors by providing scholarship monies.
The Authority called upon graduating seniors to apply for a scholarship up to $1,000. Criteria for scholarship qualification include being a resident of Bradford, Sullivan, or Tioga County, planning to further themselves by majoring in an environmental related field and completing an essay pertaining to solid waste management. Applicants were also evaluated on their extra-curricular activities, volunteer work and academic performance.
NTSWA awarded four scholarships this year totaling $3,500 to the following students: Lylah Smith, of Canton High School; Reagan Kelley, of Canton High School; Hope Sampson, of Wellsboro High School; and Katherine Nealen, of North Penn-Liberty. The Authority is pleased with the number of applicants and encourages upcoming seniors to apply.
Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority would like to wish this year’s recipients continued success in their future endeavors.
