NTSWA Donates to Loyalsock Foundation

Loyalsock Foundation gained a $700 donation from the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority. Pictured from left: Mike Hedgecock; Sue Mullen; Mary Baumunk Blondy, Loyalsock Foundation president; Scot Sample, NTSWA Executive Director; Trish Wilkinson, NTSWA Human Resources Manager.

 Photo provided by Loyalsock Foundation

Loyalsock Foundation recently received a $700 donation from the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority (NTSWA) to support its efforts in building The Summit: Center for Wellness, a multi-generational, regional wellness and cultural community center with facilities for health, fitness, education and outdoor recreation.

Volunteers from Loyalsock Foundation and the Sullivan County Recreational Association (SCRA) were on hand to accept the generous donation from the employees and management of NTSWA. SCRA President, Sue Mullen, and Vice President Mike Hedgecock both attended the check presentation. Mullen and Hedgecock are also members of Loyalsock Foundation’s Apex Council, an advisory board comprised of experienced supporters who generously donate their time and energy to bringing The Summit: Center for Wellness to fruition.