For the 15th year in a row, residents from local counties will have the opportunity to dispose of their household chemicals and cleaners through the Household Hazardous Waste Collection being held at Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority Landfill and Recycling Center along Route 6 in West Burlington.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 27. This event is offered free of charge to all residents of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga Counties of Pennsylvania. Acceptable items include oil-based paints, turpentine/paint products, pesticides, herbicides, antifreeze, lead acid and NiCad batteries, mercury, household cleaners/chemicals, solvents, light tubes, corrosives, chlorine and motor oil.
Residents must pre-register by June 25 by calling the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority central office at (570) 297-4177 or by emailing information to Ltwoey@ntswa.org. Those registering will be asked to provide their name, address, email address and phone number. The event is co-sponsored by the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Over 114 tons of hazardous materials have been collected from residents since the collections began back in 2006, and the authority anticipates collecting another 25,000 pounds, if not more, during the 2020 collection. MXI Environmental Services, LLC will act as the collection agency and will manage all of the materials properly and according to law. Management methods include recycling, incineration and fuel blending.
Residents will be asked bring their materials packed into their vehicle for easy removal as the NTSWA will be requiring all residents to remain in their cars the entire time in order to practice social distancing.
