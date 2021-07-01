Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority completed another successful household hazardous waste collection, according to Recycling, Safety and Education Coordinator Leigh Twoey.
This is the 16th consecutive year the authority has hosted the free collection for the residents of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania. The collection was held Saturday at the landfill and recycling center located in West Burlington Township. The collection had over 85 participants and recovered 12.65 tons of hazardous materials. Materials collected included mercury, flammable liquids, oxidizing liquids and solids, pesticides and herbicides and paints amongst many other hazardous materials. Once collected, these materials are then either recycled or properly disposed of by a contractor. This year’s materials were collected by MXI Environmental Services, LLC out of Arlington, Virginia.
The authority was able to host the collection through a state collection program called CHEMSWEEP, which is a program run through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture that works to recover canceled, suspended, or unwanted pesticide products from farmers and local applicators. The Department of Agriculture pays for the portion of the pesticides collected through the event but the remaining materials have always been at the expense of the authority. Twoey also went on to mention that this event is the only outlet in the area for these types of materials.
The authority thanked all of the participants as well as the Master Gardeners for volunteering and contributing to another successful event. The authority would also like to remind residents that used motor oil, antifreeze and lead acid batteries are accepted year round free of charge at its facilities in Burlington, Blossburg and Wellsboro.
Questions about the event can be directed to Twoey at (570) 297-4177 or Ltwoey@ntswa.org.
