The Bradford County Landfill in West Burlington Township will reopen for bagged waste only starting Monday as the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority continues to take precautions to reduce employee risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Bags with pink route stickers can be dropped off between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, although restrictions will remain in place for pickup truck loads and cash customers, according to an announcement from the organization. Stickers will not be sold at the NTSWA’s locations to reduce person-to-person contact. For more information about where to purchase stickers, visit ntswa.org, or call (570) 297-4177 to order stickers via mail.
In addition, municipal spring cleanup events schedule for April are all canceled, and curbside and drop-off recycling remains suspended for the month.
Trash routes will continue as scheduled.
