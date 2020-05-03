Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority is reopening its sites in Blossburg, Burlington, and Wellsboro for both garbage and recycling today.
To decrease contact with customers, new software at the scalehouses will require customers to present a valid driver’s license to be scanned, according to the NTSWA. Customers will also be required to wear a mask and practice appropriate social distancing while at the facilities, and are asked to pay with debit or credit card to limit employees’ contact with cash as much as possible.
“We appreciate your assistance in helping us keep each other safe,” officials said in a news release.
Although trash routes will continue to run as scheduled and roll off dumpsters can still be rented, curbside recycling will continue to be suspended until further notice. The NTSWA has been working with municipalities that host the curbside recycling program to set up temporary drop-off locations. In Bradford County, these locations will be available in Canton and Towanda boroughs.
Commercial recycling will also continue starting Monday.
“These operational modifications are being made in response to the COVID-19 crisis,” officials stated. “Please know the authority is working diligently to continue to make trash and recycling services as accessible as possible, but is steadfast to do so in a manner that reduces employee risk of exposure.”
For more information and updates, visit the NTSWA’s Facebook page or visit www.ntswa.org.
