The Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority will once again hold its annual household hazardous waste collection event, this time from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24 at the NTSWA landfill and recycling center on Route 6 in West Burlington.
For the 18th year in a row, residents from the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga, Pa. will be able to dispose of household chemicals in a free, safe and environmentally-friendly way.
Acceptable items include:
- oil-based paints
- turpentine/paint products
- pesticides
- herbicides
- antifreeze
- lead acid and NiCad batteries
- mercury
- household cleaners/chemicals
- solvents
- fluorescent light tubes
- corrosives
- chlorine
- and motor oil.
Residents interested in participating are required to pre-register by June 22 at www.NTSWA.org or by calling (570) 297-4177. The event is co-sponsored by the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
More than 168 tons of hazardous materials have been collected from the local area since the annual event began 2006, and the NTSWA anticipates collecting another 25,000 pounds — if not more — during this year’s event.
MXI Environmental Services, LLC will act as the collection agency and will manage the materials properly and according to law. Management methods include recycling, incineration, and fuel blending.
Participants will bring materials in and have them packed into their vehicle in a way that allows easy removal; all participants will be required to stay in their vehicle during drop off.
