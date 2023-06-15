The Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority will once again hold its annual household hazardous waste collection event, this time from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24 at the NTSWA landfill and recycling center on Route 6 in West Burlington.

For the 18th year in a row, residents from the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga, Pa. will be able to dispose of household chemicals in a free, safe and environmentally-friendly way.